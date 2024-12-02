PHOTOS: The 2024 White House Holiday Decor

First Lady Jill Biden chose to celebrate a “Season of Peace and Light” for her and President Biden’s final holiday season at the White House. And while most of Washington was busy celebrating Thanksgiving last week, a team of more than 300 volunteers, along with the Executive Residence staff, worked tirelessly for a full week to bring that vision to life.

Nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, over 28,000 ornaments, and some 2,200 paper doves were used to decorate the White House, along with 165,075 lights. Approximately 100,000 visitors are expected to stream through the doors of the East Wing throughout the season.

“It’s been the honor of our lives to serve as your first family,” the First Lady stated in delivering her holiday message to the nation today. She and President Biden have “opened the doors of the People’s House wider and wider, so we can bring the light of more Americans into these halls.