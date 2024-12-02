PHOTOS: The 2024 White House Holiday Decor

A playful stuffed bear driving a toy truck below the portrait of President Obama serves as a holiday centerpiece of the White House's Grand Foyer.
First Lady Jill Biden chose to celebrate a “Season of Peace and Light” for her and President Biden’s final holiday season at the White House. And while most of Washington was busy celebrating Thanksgiving last week, a team of more than 300 volunteers, along with the Executive Residence staff, worked tirelessly for a full week to bring that vision to life.
Nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, over 28,000 ornaments, and some 2,200 paper doves were used to decorate the White House, along with 165,075 lights. Approximately 100,000 visitors are expected to stream through the doors of the East Wing throughout the season.
“It’s been the honor of our lives to serve as your first family,” the First Lady stated in delivering her holiday message to the nation today. She and President Biden have “opened the doors of the People’s House wider and wider, so we can bring the light of more Americans into these halls.
The seal of the President of the United States sits above the entrance to the Blue Room, as seen from the Grand Foyer.
A commanding sculpture mounted above the entrance to the East Wing is designed to envelope guests in starlight.
As guests make their way through the East Colonnade, they are surrounded by a collection of bells that symbolize the peaceful sounds of the holiday season.
The Gold Star Tree is the first Christmas tree displayed on the White House tour and is constructed from six stacked stars, representing all six branches of the US armed services.
Names of fallen service members are written on ornaments hanging from the surrounding Christmas trees.
A cascade of peace doves flies above the Cross Hall, which unites the State Rooms of the White House.
There are 83 Christmas trees scattered throughout the White House campus as part of this year’s holiday decor.
The Blue Room showcases the official White House Christmas Tree. This year’s tree, an 18½ foot Fraser Fir from North Carolina, features a whimsical carousel and the names of every US state, territory, and the District of Columbia listed in the surrounding decor.
A forest of vintage Christmas trees is displayed throughout the library.
Festive dioramas rest on the library’s shelves, which also holds approximately 2,700 books focusing primarily on American history and literature.
A baker’s bench and artisanal breads set the scene in the China Room, which reminds guests of the “peaceful, patient, and loving process of baking bread.”
First Lady Edith Wilson first debuted the China Room in 1917, with most presidents represented by either a personal or State Service of porcelain, glass, or silver.
Colorful greenery and garlands adorn the lobby to the East Wing and are designed to envelope guests in “the peaceful tranquility of nature” as they begin their holiday tour.
The decor of the Vermeil Room revolves around floral displays, using a variety of materials.
On the walls of the Vermeil Room hang portraits of a handful of past First Ladies, including Mamie Eisenhower, Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, and Jacqueline Kennedy.
White paper doves carry messages of peace in the Red Room. And drawings from children around the country sent to the President and First Lady are displayed on the surrounding tables.
A three-dimensional horse-drawn sleigh, pulling a Christmas tree decorated with bells and lights, dominates the East Garden Room.
The marble arches of the Ground Floor Corridor are covered in festive garlands.
The Green Room plays with light through a series of glass ornaments and prisms designed to reflect colorful hues throughout the room.
The families of the USS Delaware and the USS Gabrielle Giffords—two US Navy vessels sponsored by the First Lady—were invited to provide the colorful paper chain garlands that hang throughout the State Dining Room. And the ornaments on the trees were crafted as self-portraits from students across the country.
A glowing starburst shines above this year’s Gingerbread White House, which includes 25 sheets of gingerbread dough, 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 65 pounds of pastillage, 45 pounds of chocolate, and 50 pounds of royal icing.
A cheerful scene of ice skaters on the South Lawn is also reflected in the sugary masterpiece.
A portrait of President Ronald Reagan on display in the Cross Hall.
The Diplomatic Reception Room made its debut as part of the public White House tour this past fall. Holiday florals and fruits are on display, “as a nod to the importance of hospitality and grace to peaceful diplomacy.”
