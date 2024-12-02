A Historic DC Theater Is for Sale. But Can Any Theater Company Afford It?

The Source Theatre building on 14th Street, Northwest, is up for sale, which could mean the end of the five-decades-old black box theater. A coalition of arts organizations and leaders published an open letter by the advocacy group TheatreWashington on November 21 that urges the Cultural Development Corporation (CulturalDC)—a nonprofit that saved the space in 2006 and now wants to find a buyer by year’s end due to its board’s timeline—to sell the Source to an organization that will “maintain it as a theater and operate on a sales timeline that allows for that.” Over the past few days, more than 1,500 people have signed.

Constellation Theatre Company has operated in residence at the theater since 2007. In September, real estate developers listed the price at $5.8 million. Constellation has offered to buy Source for less—what it believes to be a fair market price based on a building inspection from a consulting engineering firm and a valuation from a commercial real estate services firm it commissioned.

But to CulturalDC, Constellation’s offer doesn’t reflect comparable sales in the area, and accepting that price would “not allow CulturalDC to plan for our future, programming, our staffing, and our overhead costs,” says executive director Kristi Maiselman. The group will consider “all reasonable offers at this time with a view towards securing CulturalDC’s future,” according to board chair Hiroshi Jacobs in a statement released on November 26.

Constellation hopes to buy in 2025 to plan its next season. Constellation’s founding artistic director, Allison Stockman, says the company’s current home has been ideal: “The magic of the black box theater at Source is its flexibility, its intimacy, and its location. When you’re up close like you are at Source, that hits you with a power that you don’t always get when you’re in a bigger theater.”

For the DC theater community, if this 120-seat black box theater goes away, local theater artists will “lose one of the last viable black boxes for itinerant theater companies in the DC area,” TheatreWashington president and CEO Amy Austin says. Black boxes in DC have closed, limiting space, including the H Street Playhouse, Mead Theater Lab, Source Festival, and Warehouse Theatre. There are spaces at Atlas Performing Arts Center, DC Arts Center, Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, Studio Theatre’s fourth floor black box, and others in Maryland and Virginia that are sought out by companies without permanent homes, but those are often booked up or the wrong size.

Negotiations: From the open market to the open letter

This August, CulturalDC announced that it planned to put the Source building on the market and that it hoped for a sale by December. In response, Constellation began to look into other spaces, but it was able to stay at Source for the current 2024-2025 season.

The $5.8 million list price, Maiselman says, was a discount: its broker’s high-end valuation was $6.2 million. People inside the theater community took note that some of the documents included with the listing mentioned the potential of removing elements of the theater like risers for audience seating and prioritizing mixed uses for the space.

Constellation started to raise funds to buy the building. Austin, with her organization’s role in arts advocacy for DC theaters, decided it was time to release an open letter in November, because both organizations were running out of time for the December deadline, and an open public meeting about how to broker the sale never happened.

“Every month that passes, it becomes more urgent,” Austin says. “From my point of view of wanting to keep it as a theater, [the short timeline] doesn’t provide a lot of opportunity to bring stakeholders together and to have conversations with funders, with philanthropists, with theater audiences, with the government: to bring everyone in the same room and say ‘How can we transfer this space in a way that’s good for CulturalDC and it gets to remain as a theater space, which it has been for 50 years?’”

According to Maiselman, the organizations have been in good faith negotiations since May and are still actively negotiating. CulturalDC, she says, “would love nothing more than to finalize and be able to complete a purchase of the building”—but the organizations had an understanding that at a certain point without a letter of intent to purchase the building, CulturalDC would reach out to other organizations. The ball is currently in Constellation’s court, Maiselman says.

“We are hoping to come to an agreement with them, but as you can imagine, the board wants to ensure our own financial future and sustainability, and therefore has to continue to market the building more broadly in the event that we cannot come to an improvement with Constellation,” she says.

Changes at Source over the years

It’s not the first time the space has been in jeopardy. Originally, it was where Source Theatre Company operated for 33 years. The company was founded by the late Bart Whiteman during the small theater movement of the 1970s; he turned an abandoned car dealership into the District’s first non-Equity theater—a place where many emerging artists got their starts.

In 2006, when the company shuttered, CulturalDC saved the space, transforming it into an arts center with rental space. Only the name Source survived. Stockman, who was then directing for the Washington Theater Festival and opera company IN Series, was part of that first Save Our Source movement. Over the years, Constellation, IN Series, Washington Improv Theater, one-off productions, and CulturalDC projects used the space.

Constellation has expressed interest for years in buying the building. Pre-pandemic, Stockman says, it explored the idea of owning the space, which would grant them freedom and stability in programming that’s sometimes difficult with a landlord controlling the schedule in a shared space. When Constellation returned to Source post-pandemic, the company was just glad to be back in the space.

At the same time, over the years, CulturalDC’s use for the space has decreased. Maiselman says that since Covid, the Source has seen increased vacancy and cancellations. Occupants have shifted programming to get free or low-cost space downtown in vacant buildings.

Two years ago, CulturalDC told resident organizations that it was thinking about renovating the building into a more visual arts-focused space, to serve multiple disciplines. But what it thought could be a one- to three-year capital campaign to renovate the building would require a much longer renovation, because the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities proposed changes in rulemaking for large capital grants and put the program on hold in February 2024.

“Our hope is always for Source to be a venue for arts organizations, and serve multiple disciplines, organizations, and artists,” Maiselman says. “Less and less, we’ve been able to use Source for our own programming. Where we have found success for our own programming is not necessarily in this building as a black box theater.”

The nonprofit has two missions: helping DC arts nonprofits find space via real estate partnerships but also supporting and funding their own visual arts and multidisciplinary programming, including its free Mobile Arts Program, which brings art galleries to people all over DC, its Capital Artists Residencies for visual artists, and its Torrents program for interdisciplinary Black performance and visual artists.

Visions for Source’s future

Constellation’s idea is to create a shared performing arts space used by multiple organizations, including companies that have been in the building like IN Series, and others that regularly need space, such as Irish-focused arts company Solas Nua. Stockman said that even at this early junction, Constellation would love to hear from companies that are interested. Constellation hopes to figure out potential needs when the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities releases the results of a space survey conducted in April.

“We don’t want to program all 52 weeks of the year,” Stockman says. “Having other organizations in there would be great practically and idealistically. Source is a neighborhood anchor, so we can make that community stronger by keeping it full of action.”

The building is zoned for the arts, though it is mixed-use, and artists have mentioned worries about it being revamped into retail or a restaurant. CulturalDC’s hope is for the building to remain within the arts, with plans outlining a desire to sell to a “like-minded organization or operator, such that it remains within the arts community,” according to CulturalDC’s principal broker, Langdon D. Hample.

CulturalDC has reached out to 25 other arts nonprofits and organizations from the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities space survey with the hope of Source remaining their space, as well as arts organizations across the East Coast, though no other potential buyers beyond Constellation have emerged.

Maiselman says that a lot has changed since the time that CulturalDC saved the Source. In the years since the onset of the Covid pandemic, theaters in the area and across the country have faced budget deficits, cutbacks, and closures, while struggling to encourage audiences to return in the same numbers as before, and many were forced to think about space in different ways. The board no longer believes owning Source is a good investment—and wants to invest in other areas of revenue, like its visual arts programming.

“We’ve been losing revenue on Source; we’ve lost direct revenue as it relates to rentals and occupancy,” she says. “As leadership changes, organizations change, even though the mission may not directly change. I think new leadership brings changes in programming.”

Stockman says she isn’t sure where her company would continue to operate if it has to vacate the building. And both she and Austin argue that the loss would be acute for emerging artists and companies now and in the future.

“There’s been so much theater that has been produced there, and so many artists launched their careers there, and so many productions that have stood the test of time in our memories,” Austin says. “We want Source Theatre to continue as a home for the next generation of artists. It’s a place for people to find their identity as an artist, and as an arts hub, a place for multiple theatre organizations to thrive.”