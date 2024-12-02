Timeless Italianate masterpiece, offering a rare opportunity to live on Rock Creek Park. Nestled in a secluded forest setting, this home is truly a work of art, combining timeless elegance with thoughtful updates and offering the perfect balance of tranquility and city living.

Spanning over 4,500 square feet across four levels, the home showcases original craftsmanship, with wood floors and grand rooms designed for both formal entertaining and everyday living. The main floor boasts wonderful flow, while the kitchen and breakfast room provide a delightful nod to the Art Deco era.

Upstairs, the expanded primary suite offers a serene retreat with an updated bath and custom built-ins. Two additional bedrooms and two full baths complete the second floor. The third-floor loft is ideal for a family room, study, or creative retreat.

The outdoor space is a natural extension of the home, with a charming patio, fountain, and an expansive deck offering the option to dine al fresco. Situated on an end lot, the home provides privacy and ample room for outdoor activities.

The location is further enhanced by neighborhood developments at The Parks at Walter Reed, less than a mile away, and the revamping of Rock Creek Park Golf Course.

Address: 1614 Tuckerman Street, NW Washington, DC 20011

Contact:

Matt Cheney

matt.cheney@compass.com

202-465-0707

