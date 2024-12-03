On Bed Rest

CitizenM

location_on Capitol Hill and NoMa language Website

Sleep is a focus of each guest room at these two CitizenM properties—literally. If you like to spread out or tend to toss and turn, there’s plenty of space to do so on the extra-large king-size beds that extend from wall to wall. The hotel also recently launched a quiz to determine your sleep type, with recommendations for better rest.

Sweet dreams: Along with oversize beds, the hotel offers other amenities to help you catch up on sleep. Blackout blinds and soundproof windows make for a dark, quiet space, and you don’t even need to get up to achieve the optimal environment: A bedside pad controls temperature, lights, and blinds.

Pillow Talk

The Morrow Hotel

location_on Northeast DC language Website

The two-year-old property in NoMa encourages sleep wellness through a “Self-Care Menu,” a series of add-ons with varying fees. You might prepare for bedtime with the Sleep Enhancement Kit, stocked with a pillow mist, facial roller, and eye mask. Or get a cozy cup of tea delivered to your room, such as a calming caffeine-free blood-orange-and-hibiscus blend.

Sweet dreams: Give housekeeping a call to experience the pillow menu: feather for side and back sleepers, buckwheat to stay cool through the night, body pillows for spinal support, and memory foam that molds to your body. Satin pillowcases are also available for a variety of beauty benefits, from protecting hair to preventing nighttime wrinkles.

Once Upon a Mattress

Westin National Harbor

location_on Oxon Hill language Website

Start winding down before getting into bed. A nighttime menu features light bites with sleep-promoting properties such as magnesium-rich edamame plus whole-grain crackers with peanut butter, which contains tryptophan. The hotel on the harbor also offers a balm to dab on pulse points, with a whiff of soothing lavender and chamomile essential oils.

Sweet dreams: Westin has highlighted sleep health since debuting the plush Heavenly Bed in 1999. Recently, it released the “next gen” of this temperature-regulating foam mattress, developed with sleep experts. Dogs also get special treatment: The Heavenly Dog Bed means your four-legged companion can drift off on a sleep staycation, too.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

