PSA: It’s the Least Wonderful Night of the Year to Get Around Downtown DC

Since 1923, the National Christmas Tree lighting has summoned some of America’s biggest stars to the Ellipse—from Reneé Rapp to Miss Piggy, and this year, James Taylor. Of course, the event also reliably brings traffic restrictions that snarl parts of DC during rush hour (learn from our mistakes: If you have dinner reservations around downtown or Penn Quarter, leave a lot of extra time).

Check out an interactive map of the road closures below:

Closed from 1 PM to 7 PM:

17th St. from H St. and Independence Ave., SW

C St. from 17th St. and 18th St., NW

D St. from 17th St. and 18th St., NW

E St. from 17th St. and 18th St., NW

F St. from 17th St. and 18th St., NW

G St. from 17th St. and 18th St., NW

New York Ave. from 17th St. and 18th St., NW

Constitution Ave. from 18th St. and 14th St., NW

15th St. between F St. and Independence Ave., SW

Pennsylvania Ave./E St. between 14th St. and 15th St., NW

No parking from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM:

17th St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW

Constitution Ave. from 18th St. to 14th St., NW

15th St. from F St. to Constitution Ave., NW