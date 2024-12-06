3 Open Houses That Trump’s Cabinet Picks Should Check Out This Weekend

President-elect Donald Trump plans to stock his cabinet with some high rollers: his administration may have a net worth of more than $340 billion. All those incoming tycoons will need a place to crash when they arrive in DC. Here are three high-end properties with open houses this weekend that may appeal to future members of the administration. Luxury real-estate gawkers may also want to catch a peek.

A Bethesda Mansion

Price: $7.8 million

Where: 7527 Hampden Ln.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/8

Lot size: 0.46 acres

Listing agent: Eric Murtagh, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, December 8, 2 PM – 4 PM

With nearly 8,000 square-feet of space, this sprawling new construction was the handiwork of Bethesda-based Studio Z Design Concepts. A sunny living room opens into the outdoor space, outfitted with a spacious porch and pool. Other amenities include a separate catering kitchen, an outdoor living room, and a carriage house—ready to be reimagined as a home office, cabana, or a roomy garage fit for a Cybertruck.

A Foxhall Colonial

Price: $3.59 million

Where: 4853 Foxhall Cres., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5.5

Lot size: 0.18 acres

Listing agent: Liz Lavette, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, December 8, 1 PM – 3 PM

This Foxhall Crescent house features 10-foot ceilings, intricate millwork, and five fireplaces. And the outdoor space includes a heated pool and landscaped gardens, a good spot to entertain friends or visiting dignitaries.

An Alexandria Home

Price: $1.995 million

Where: 6100 Vernon Ter.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/3

Lot size: 0.19 acres

Listing agent: Janet Price, Corcoran McEnearney

Open house: Sunday, December 8, 12 PM – 2 PM

This stately home boasts a gourmet kitchen, secluded patio area, and a renovation-ready lower level. Located in the Belle Haven neighborhood, the property is a short drive away from the Pentagon and, at under $2 million, might appeal to more budget-conscious members of the incoming administration.