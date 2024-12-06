He recently became president of the National Gallery of Art.
Nancy Silverton
The celeb chef has teamed with Stephen Starr for Georgetown eatery Osteria Mozza.
Brian Joyner
Rock Creek Park’s new superintendent is a DC native.
Terry McLaurin
The fan-favorite Commanders receiver is having another great season–this time as part of a winning team.
MarieBucoy-Calavan
Choral Arts has hired this conductor to be its artistic director.
DISINVITED! Jeff Bezos
A huge wave of cancellations ensued after he spiked the Washington Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.
This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian. Photograph of Walker by Simon Leuthi Photograph of Joyner by Kelsey Graczyk Photograph of BucoyCalavan by Denise Apgar Photograph of Mclaurin by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Photograph of Bezos by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Darren Walker
He recently became president of the National Gallery of Art.
Nancy Silverton
The celeb chef has teamed with Stephen Starr for Georgetown eatery Osteria Mozza.
Brian Joyner
Rock Creek Park’s new superintendent is a DC native.
Terry McLaurin
The fan-favorite Commanders receiver is having another great season–this time as part of a winning team.
MarieBucoy-Calavan
Choral Arts has hired this conductor to be its artistic director.
DISINVITED! Jeff Bezos
A huge wave of cancellations ensued after he spiked the Washington Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.
This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Photograph of Walker by Simon Leuthi
Photograph of Joyner by Kelsey Graczyk
Photograph of BucoyCalavan by Denise Apgar
Photograph of Mclaurin by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Photograph of Bezos by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Most Popular in News & Politics
Trump Wants to Move Federal Jobs Out of the DC Area. Here’s What It Was Like the Last Time He Did That.
PHOTOS: The 2024 White House Holiday Decor
Elon Musk Wants to Own Permanent Daylight Saving Time
The US Tried Permanent Daylight Saving Time in the ’70s. People Hated It
This Georgetown Estate Rents for $25,000 a Night
Washingtonian Magazine
December Issue: Learn Something NewView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
What Does the DC “Love Is Blind” Tell Us About Life in the District?
The Lost History of a DC Black Neighborhood That Was Never Built
The “DMV Roving Sketcher” Is Like a Courtroom Artist for Local Musicians
How the National Gallery of Art Is Experimenting With the Science of Lines
More from News & Politics
DC’s Attorney General Is Suing Amazon for Secretly Excluding Majority-Black Neighborhoods From Prime Deliveries
What Are the Best Washington Post Holiday Cookies?
Does the RFK Campus Neighborhood Want a New Commanders Stadium? Yes and No.
PSA: It’s the Least Wonderful Night of the Year to Get Around Downtown DC
Taylor Swift Retains Her Top Spot on DC’s Spotify Wrapped
Elon Musk Wants to Own Permanent Daylight Saving Time
This Georgetown Estate Rents for $25,000 a Night
PHOTOS: The 2024 White House Holiday Decor