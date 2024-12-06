Where to Take Photos With Santa Around DC

From places where your pet can be included to sensory-friendly sessions, here’s where to snap a photo with Santa this holiday season.
Arundel Mills
7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover
Take a classic mall photo with Santa in the Dining Pavilion. You can secure a spot in advance, including a sensory-friendly session on December 8. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.
Ballston Quarter
4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Book online ahead of time and head to the first floor to get pictures taken with Santa. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.
Bass Pro Shops
4238 Wilson Blvd., Hanover
Get a photo and video with Santa at the store in Arundel Mills. Reserve a session in advance and stop by special events such as storytime and breakfast with Santa. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. Free.
The Boro Park
8350 Broad St., Tysons
Santa will pose for photos in a set designed to look like an old-fashioned holiday toy shop. Details: December 6, 13, and 20 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Free.
Camp
8350 Broad St., Tysons
Head to the shop and immersive experience for a holiday scavenger hunt, crafting sessions, and photos with Santa. Details: Thursdays through Sundays, now through December 22, times vary. $60 per family.
Capital Wheel
141 American Way, Oxon Hill
Snap a photo with Santa and then ride the ferris wheel at National Harbor. You and your dog can take a photo with Kris Kringle, hop on the wheel, and enjoy holiday snacks for pets and humans on December 7, 14, and 21. Details: December 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 from 12 PM to 2 PM. $19 for adults, $15 for kids.
The Collection
5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase
Santa is joined by Mrs. Claus at this winter festival in Chevy Chase. Get a photo with the Christmas couple, then enjoy hot cocoa, baked goods, and more. Details: Saturday, December 7 at 11 AM-2 PM. Free.
Congressional Plaza
154 Congressional Ln., Rockville
Santa and his elves will touch down in Rockville for a merry photo session at Congressional Plaza. Purchase tickets ahead of time for a discount. Details: Sunday, December 15 at 12-4 PM. $5-$8.
Dulles Town Center
21100 Dulles Town Cir., Dulles
Bring your family to hang out with Santa, and there’s a sensory-friendly event scheduled for December 8. If you reserve in advance, you can get a message from Santa ahead of the photo session. Pets can pose for a photo, too, on December 9 and 16. Advance tickets are available online. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.
Fair Oaks Mall
11750 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax
Stop by the Center Court for your picture with Santa. Booking online also gets you 10 free greeting cards and 50% off a Shutterfly order. Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.
Fashion Centre at Pentagon City
1100 S Hayes St., Arlington
Bring kids to this mall for a family photo with Santa. Pets get a session on December 8 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. A sensory-friendly experience is available on December 8 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $19.99-$49.99.
Gaylord National Harbor
201 Waterfront St., National Harbor
Take a photo with Santa in his festive library at the hotel’s Christmas Village. While you’re there, participate in other holiday activities such as a decorating gingerbread and a Snoopy-themed scavenger hunt. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $75.
Humane Rescue Alliance
1919 Connecticut Ave., NW
Bring your dog to the Washington Hilton for the Humane Rescue Alliance’s pet photo event. Donate $25 to HRA and get a printed photo and digital copy. Details: Saturday, December 7 at 12-3 PM. $25.
The Mall at Prince George’s
3500 East-West Hwy., Hyattsville
All members of the family, from children to pets, can take a photo with Santa. (Pet sessions run through December 16.) Digital and print photo packages are available. Details: Now through December 24; times vary. $40-$100.
Manassas Mall
8300 Sudley Rd., Manassas
Tell Santa what you want for Christmas and book a session online. You can also catch Mrs. Claus and other North Pole friends on December 8 during a craft workshop. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.
Mosaic
2905 District Ave., Fairfax
Santa will make his annual appearances in the Angelika Film Center, with a day for pets on December 15. Details: December 8, 12, 13, 15, 20-24, times vary. Free.
Potomac Mills
2700 Potomac Mills Cir., Woodbridge
Meet Santa at the mall and schedule a session on December 8 for a sensory-friendly photo experience. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $19.99-$49.99.
Springfield Town Center
3500 East-West Hwy., Hyattsville
Santa is coming to the Grand Court for photo ops with pets (now through December 16) and humans. You can also check out the holiday market and performances in the mall. Details: Now through December 24; times vary. $40-$100.
Tysons Corner Center
1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons
Reserve a spot online for photos with Santa, including a sensory-friendly session on December 8 and a photoshoot for pets on December 9. Those who book in advance will get a message from Santa. Details: December 9 at 6-8 PM. Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.
Tysons Galleria
2001 International Dr., McLean
There are multiple Santas in the mall, including Black Santa at Neiman Marcus. A Santa is also posted near the mall’s Sweetgreen, with pet evenings on December 9 and 10 from 4 PM to 7 PM. A sensory-friendly session is scheduled for December 9. Book in advance here. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.
Westfield Montgomery
7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
Depending on what you’re seeking, there are a few different Santa photo ops available. A sensory-friendly event takes place on December 8, and you can bring your baby on Wednesdays through December 18. Pets also have sessions on December 9 and 16. If you enjoy dressing in theme, pajamas are encouraged on Tuesdays and ugly sweaters on Thursdays. Book a time slot in advance online. Details: December 9 and 16 at 4-7 PM. General photo ops now through December 24, times vary. $19.99-$49.99.
Westfield Wheaton Plaza
11160 Veirs Rd., Wheaton
Pose with Santa in a holiday-themed set near Macy’s. A sensory-friendly session takes place on December 8. Book in advance here. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $19.99-$49.99.
Wildwood Shopping Center
10241 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda
Stop outside Joe and the Juice at the Bethesda shopping center for a picture with Santa. Complimentary cookies and chocolate milk from Balducci’s will also be available. Get tickets in advance for a discount. Details: Sunday, December 8 at 12-4 PM. $5-$11.