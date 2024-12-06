Where to Take Photos With Santa Around DC

From places where your pet can be included to sensory-friendly sessions, here’s where to snap a photo with Santa this holiday season.

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover

Take a classic mall photo with Santa in the Dining Pavilion. You can secure a spot in advance, including a sensory-friendly session on December 8. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.

4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Book online ahead of time and head to the first floor to get pictures taken with Santa. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.

4238 Wilson Blvd., Hanover

Get a photo and video with Santa at the store in Arundel Mills. Reserve a session in advance and stop by special events such as storytime and breakfast with Santa. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. Free.

8350 Broad St., Tysons

Santa will pose for photos in a set designed to look like an old-fashioned holiday toy shop. Details: December 6, 13, and 20 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Free.

8350 Broad St., Tysons

Head to the shop and immersive experience for a holiday scavenger hunt, crafting sessions, and photos with Santa. Details: Thursdays through Sundays, now through December 22, times vary. $60 per family.

141 American Way, Oxon Hill

Snap a photo with Santa and then ride the ferris wheel at National Harbor. You and your dog can take a photo with Kris Kringle, hop on the wheel, and enjoy holiday snacks for pets and humans on December 7, 14, and 21. Details: December 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 from 12 PM to 2 PM. $19 for adults, $15 for kids.

5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Santa is joined by Mrs. Claus at this winter festival in Chevy Chase. Get a photo with the Christmas couple, then enjoy hot cocoa, baked goods, and more. Details: Saturday, December 7 at 11 AM-2 PM. Free.

154 Congressional Ln., Rockville

Santa and his elves will touch down in Rockville for a merry photo session at Congressional Plaza. Purchase tickets ahead of time for a discount. Details: Sunday, December 15 at 12-4 PM. $5-$8.

21100 Dulles Town Cir., Dulles

Bring your family to hang out with Santa, and there’s a sensory-friendly event scheduled for December 8. If you reserve in advance, you can get a message from Santa ahead of the photo session. Pets can pose for a photo, too, on December 9 and 16. Advance tickets are available online. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.

11750 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax

Stop by the Center Court for your picture with Santa. Booking online also gets you 10 free greeting cards and 50% off a Shutterfly order. Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.

1100 S Hayes St., Arlington

Bring kids to this mall for a family photo with Santa. Pets get a session on December 8 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. A sensory-friendly experience is available on December 8 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $19.99-$49.99.

201 Waterfront St., National Harbor

Take a photo with Santa in his festive library at the hotel’s Christmas Village. While you’re there, participate in other holiday activities such as a decorating gingerbread and a Snoopy-themed scavenger hunt. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $75.

1919 Connecticut Ave., NW

Bring your dog to the Washington Hilton for the Humane Rescue Alliance’s pet photo event. Donate $25 to HRA and get a printed photo and digital copy. Details: Saturday, December 7 at 12-3 PM. $25.

3500 East-West Hwy., Hyattsville

All members of the family, from children to pets, can take a photo with Santa. (Pet sessions run through December 16.) Digital and print photo packages are available. Details: Now through December 24; times vary. $40-$100.

8300 Sudley Rd., Manassas

Tell Santa what you want for Christmas and book a session online. You can also catch Mrs. Claus and other North Pole friends on December 8 during a craft workshop. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.

2905 District Ave., Fairfax

Santa will make his annual appearances in the Angelika Film Center, with a day for pets on December 15. Details: December 8, 12, 13, 15, 20-24, times vary. Free.

2700 Potomac Mills Cir., Woodbridge

Meet Santa at the mall and schedule a session on December 8 for a sensory-friendly photo experience. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $19.99-$49.99.

3500 East-West Hwy., Hyattsville

Santa is coming to the Grand Court for photo ops with pets (now through December 16) and humans. You can also check out the holiday market and performances in the mall. Details: Now through December 24; times vary. $40-$100.

1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons

Reserve a spot online for photos with Santa, including a sensory-friendly session on December 8 and a photoshoot for pets on December 9. Those who book in advance will get a message from Santa. Details: December 9 at 6-8 PM. Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.

2001 International Dr., McLean

There are multiple Santas in the mall, including Black Santa at Neiman Marcus. A Santa is also posted near the mall’s Sweetgreen, with pet evenings on December 9 and 10 from 4 PM to 7 PM. A sensory-friendly session is scheduled for December 9. Book in advance here. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $20-$50.

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Depending on what you’re seeking, there are a few different Santa photo ops available. A sensory-friendly event takes place on December 8, and you can bring your baby on Wednesdays through December 18. Pets also have sessions on December 9 and 16. If you enjoy dressing in theme, pajamas are encouraged on Tuesdays and ugly sweaters on Thursdays. Book a time slot in advance online. Details: December 9 and 16 at 4-7 PM. General photo ops now through December 24, times vary. $19.99-$49.99.

11160 Veirs Rd., Wheaton

Pose with Santa in a holiday-themed set near Macy’s. A sensory-friendly session takes place on December 8. Book in advance here. Details: Now through December 24, times vary. $19.99-$49.99.

10241 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

Stop outside Joe and the Juice at the Bethesda shopping center for a picture with Santa. Complimentary cookies and chocolate milk from Balducci’s will also be available. Get tickets in advance for a discount. Details: Sunday, December 8 at 12-4 PM. $5-$11.