DC’s 2024 Michelin Star Restaurants Announced

The Michelin Guide awarded stars to two new DC-area restaurants on Monday night during an awards ceremony in New York. Plant-based Latin American restaurant Mita in Shaw and sushi destination Omakase @ Barracks Row were both awarded one star. Meanwhile, Oyster Oyster in Shaw, which already had a star, was bestowed a bonus “green star” for its sustainability efforts.
Fine-dining Capitol Hill destination Pineapple and Pearls was downgraded from two stars to one. Middle Eastern Maydan also lost its lone star. The DC region now has a total of 26 starred restaurant, including Virginia’s the Inn at Little Washington, which maintained the highest possible rating of three stars.
Two restaurants were added to Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list for more casual eateries: Amparo Fondita, the modern Mexican spot in Dupont Circle, and L’Ardente, the glam Italian dining room near Judiciary Square. China Chilcano, Honeymoon Chicken, Kaliwa, and Sfoglina were removed from the Bib Gourmand guide, which now totals 27 restaurants (full list below). There are an additional 63 “recommended” restaurants in the guide.
Local talent were also recognized: Chef Carlos Delgado of Peruvian tasting room Causa won the Michelin Young Chef Award. Tail Up Goat owner Jill Tyler received the Outstanding Service Award. Thi Nguyen of modern Vietnamese newcomer Moon Rabbit got the Exceptional Cocktails award, and William Simons of Levantine hit Albi won the Sommelier Award.
Here’s the full list:
Three Stars:
The Inn at Little Washington
Two Stars:
Jont
Minibar
One Star:
Albi
Bresca
Causa
The Dabney
El Cielo
Fiola
Gravitas
Imperfecto: the Chef’s Table
Kinship
Little Pearl
Masseria
Metier
Mita (NEW)
Omakase @ Barracks Row (NEW)
Oyster Oyster
Pineapple and Pearls
Rania
Reverie
Rooster & Owl
Rose’s Luxury
Sushi Nakazawa
Tail Up Goat
Xiquet
Bib Gourmand Restaurants:
Amparo Fondita (NEW)
Astoria
Cane
Daru
Dauphine’s
Elle
Hitching Post
Ivy City Smokehouse
Karma Modern Indian
L’Ardente (NEW)
La Tejana
Laos in Town
Lapis
Makan
Maketto
Menya Hosaki
Oyamel
Queen’s English
The Red Hen
Resident’s Cafe
Sababa
Stellina
Taqueria Habanero
Toki Underground
Unconventional Diner
Yellow
Zaytinya