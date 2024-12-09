Your Favorite Restaurants Around DC in 2024

Contents
Best New Restaurant
1. Pascual
location_on H Street corridor
Lutèce chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss make even more magic at their plant-filled upscale Mexican spot.
2. Moon Rabbit
Kevin Tien’s modern Vietnamese restaurant moved from the Wharf to a new (and improved) Penn Quarter space early this year.
3. Cucina Morini
Sicilian-style seafood comes in the form of lovely pastas, crudos, and stews. (Bonus: $7 martinis in the lounge.)
Best Restaurant Service
1. Rose’s Luxury
The warm, personable servers have a habit of gifting treats like a free lychee salad now and then.
2. Albi
This waitstaff’s knowledge of Levantine ingredients and dishes runs deep.
3. Reveler’s Hour
Want to learn about esoteric wine? There are few better places than this cozy spot.
Best Restaurant in DC
1. Albi
Chef/owner Michael Rafidi’s artful Levantine cooking keeps raking in accolades—including this year’s James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef.
2. Maydan
If you can’t get a table at this Middle Eastern place, pick up owner Rose Previte’s Maydan cookbook, released last year.
3. Rose’s Luxury
The shareable four-course menus at this 11-year-old dining room always have a sense of fun.
Best Restaurant in Maryland
1. Aventino
location_on Bethesda
The latest restaurant from the Red Hen/All-Purpose crew opened earlier this year and is still Bethesda’s hottest reservation.
2. Cielo Rojo
location_on Takoma Park
The vegan-friendly Mexican cafe is turning out its moles and heirloom-corn tortillas in a new, bigger space.
3. Melina
location_on North Bethesda
This pretty Pike & Rose restaurant specializes in inventive Greek mezze.
Best Restaurant in Virginia
1. Thompson Italian
location_on Falls Church and Old Town
Housemade pastas and killer desserts keep both locations packed.
2. Ellie Bird
location_on Falls Church
A $65 prix fixe is a nice way to try dishes like kimchi bouillabaisse and focaccia with miso butter.
3. Ruthie’s All Day
Show up in the morning for takeout biscuit sandwiches or at night for a leisurely Southern-accented meal.
Coolest Decor
1. El Presidente
location_on Union Market
Taxidermy atop the bar and a theatrical velvet curtain in the dining room are just a few eye-catchers at Stephen Starr’s ode to Mexico City.
2. Maydan
The Middle Eastern dining room is centered around a huge, high-drama copper hearth.
3. Residents
This buzzy cafe/cocktail bar features lush greenery that changes with the seasons.
Favorite Cocktails
1. Jane Jane
You could bring your date—or your mom—to this retro-cool cocktail den.
2. Green Zone
Sample drinks shaken and stirred with under-the-radar Middle Eastern spirits.
3. Silver Lyan
Even the Jell-O shots are swank at the Riggs hotel’s subterranean bar.
Favorite Brunch
1. Unconventional Diner
One of DC’s few weekday brunch spots serves up apple-pie French toast and shakshuka until 3:45 pm daily.
2. Ambar
location_on Capitol Hill, Shaw, and Clarendon
Want bottomless drinks and food? Head to these dining rooms for unlimited rounds of Balkan dishes.
3. Ruthie’s All Day
The strapping weekend plates show off the kitchen’s way with barbecue.
Favorite Japanese Restaurant
1. Perry’s
You know it for sushi, but have you tried chef Masako Morishita’s delicious udon carbonara?
2. Izakaya Seki
location_on U Street corridor
Look to Cizuka Seki’s hand-drawn specials menu for finds like grilled whole squid.
3. Sushi Taro
Go all out with omakase in the back room or line up for the 25-percent-off sushi happy hour.
Favorite Chinese Restaurant
1. Chang Chang
Peter Chang’s sole location in the District satisfies our cravings for Peking duck, dim sum, and numbingly spicy stir-fries.
2. Tiger Fork
This chic Blagden Alley hideaway offers cocktails inspired by Chinese medicine and upscale versions of fried rice and chow fun.
3. Astoria
Pass around plates with a Szechuan bent at this cool cocktail bar.
Favorite Italian Restaurant
1. Caruso’s Grocery
location_on Capitol Hill and North Bethesda
The pastas at these Italian American dining rooms taste familiar—but somehow always better than other versions we’ve had.
2. The Red Hen
location_on Bloomingdale
One of the coziest date-night spaces in DC.
3. L’Ardente
location_on Judiciary Square
At this glam hot spot, you can go big with, say, a $90 grilled lobster or hang out over a simple $18 pizza.
Favorite Bakery
1. Rose Ave
location_on Woodley Park
This airy cafe’s can’t-miss pastry: a flaky tart laden with butternut-squash curry.
2. Yellow
location_on Georgetown and Union Market
Head to the new (and bigger) Union Market location for Palestinian olive-oil cake and orange-blossom croissants.
3. Bread Furst
location_on Van Ness
The godfather of DC’s bread scene, Mark Furstenberg, founded this always-packed market/bakery/cafe.
Favorite Thai Restaurant
1. Siam House
location_on Cleveland Park
Three generations of women from the Siri family run this gracious, homey restaurant.
2. Beau Thai
location_on Mount Pleasant and Shaw
Our go-to for takeout pad see ew and drunken noodles.
3. Baan Siam
Chili-heads should run to this dining room, which serves fiery curries, soups, and salads from all over Thailand.
Favorite Pizza Restaurant
1. Andy’s Pizza
location_on multiple area locations
Big New York–style pies (and slices) with crusts worth savoring on their own.
2. 2 Amys
location_on Cathedral Heights
We love the blistery Neapolitan-style pies, but the menu’s sleeper hit is the plate of deviled eggs.
3. Pupatella
location_on multiple DC and Virginia locations
What started as a Neapolitan-pizza food cart in 2007 now has ten locations—and one in Columbia on the way.
Favorite Burger Restaurant
1. Lucky Buns
location_on Adams Morgan, Union Market, the Wharf, and Reagan National
Juicy double Creekstone beef patties get toppings such as green-chili relish, Gouda, and cotija crema.
2. Duke’s Counter
location_on multiple DC locations
This Brit gastropub will soon bring its hefty “proper burgers” to Potomac.
3. Le Diplomate
Imagine a fast-food burger gone luxe, with special sauce, American cheese, pickles, and double smash patties.
Favorite Local Beer Restaurant
1. Aslin
location_on Logan Circle, Alexandria, and Herndon
Cold-weather releases include a pecan-pie-inspired IPA and a rich porter.
2. Atlas
location_on Ivy City, Navy Yard, and Alexandria
Grab a six-pack at Whole Foods or swing by one of the taprooms to taste the latest seasonal brews.
3. Right Proper Brewing Company
location_on Shaw and Brookland
Its Senate beer is a recreation of a DC-made corn lager that dates to 1890.
This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.