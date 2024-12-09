Cinnamon-sugar-dusted buñuelos (fritters) at Pascual. Photograph by Deb Lindsey.

Your Favorite Restaurants Around DC in 2024

The votes are in for our 47th annual restaurant survey: Here’s where you most loved to eat this year.

Written by
| Published on
Contents
  1. Best New Restaurant
  2. Best Restaurant Service
  3. Best Restaurant in DC
  4. Best Restaurant in Maryland
  5. Best Restaurant in Virginia
  6. Coolest Decor
  7. Favorite Cocktails
  8. Favorite Brunch
  9. Favorite Japanese Restaurant
  10. Favorite Chinese Restaurant
  11. Favorite Italian Restaurant
  12. Favorite Bakery
  13. Favorite Thai Restaurant
  14. Favorite Pizza Restaurant
  15. Favorite Burger Restaurant
  16. Favorite Local Beer Restaurant

Best New Restaurant

1. Pascual

location_on H Street corridor

Website

Photograph by Deb Lindsey.

Lutèce chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss make even more magic at their plant-filled upscale Mexican spot.

 

2. Moon Rabbit

location_on Penn Quarter

Website

Photograph by Rachel Paraoan.

Kevin Tien’s modern Vietnamese restaurant moved from the Wharf to a new (and improved) Penn Quarter space early this year.

 

3. Cucina Morini

location_on Mount Vernon Triangle

Website

Sicilian seafood soup at Cucina Morini. Photograph by Nina Palazzolo.

Sicilian-style seafood comes in the form of lovely pastas, crudos, and stews. (Bonus: $7 martinis in the lounge.)

 

Best Restaurant Service

1. Rose’s Luxury

location_on Capitol Hill

Website

Fancy dishes meet warm, relaxed service at Rose’s. Photograph by Birch Thomas.

The warm, personable servers have a habit of gifting treats like a free lychee salad now and then.

 

2. Albi

location_on Navy Yard

Website

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

This waitstaff’s knowledge of Levantine ingredients and dishes runs deep.

 

3. Reveler’s Hour

location_on Adams Morgan

Website

Photograph courtesy of Reveler’s Hour.

Want to learn about esoteric wine? There are few better places than this cozy spot.

 

Best Restaurant in DC

1. Albi

location_on Navy Yard

Website

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Chef/owner Michael Rafidi’s artful Levantine cooking keeps raking in accolades—including this year’s James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef.

 

2. Maydan

location_on 14th Street corridor

Website

Photograph courtesy of Maydan.

If you can’t get a table at this Middle Eastern place, pick up owner Rose Previte’s Maydan cookbook, released last year.

 

3. Rose’s Luxury

location_on Capitol Hill

Website

Photograph by Aphra Adkins.

The shareable four-course menus at this 11-year-old dining room always have a sense of fun.

 

Best Restaurant in Maryland

1. Aventino

location_on Bethesda

Website

Aventino’s salad with filet beans, hazelnuts, and pecorino. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

The latest restaurant from the Red Hen/All-Purpose crew opened earlier this year and is still Bethesda’s hottest reservation.

 

2. Cielo Rojo

location_on Takoma Park

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

The vegan-friendly Mexican cafe is turning out its moles and heirloom-corn tortillas in a new, bigger space.

 

3. Melina

location_on North Bethesda

Website

Photograph by Deb Lindsey.

This pretty Pike & Rose restaurant specializes in inventive Greek mezze.

 

Best Restaurant in Virginia

1. Thompson Italian

location_on Falls Church and Old Town

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Housemade pastas and killer desserts keep both locations packed.

 

2. Ellie Bird

location_on Falls Church

Website

Grilled pork with carrots. Photograph by Albert Ting.

A $65 prix fixe is a nice way to try dishes like kimchi bouillabaisse and focaccia with miso butter.

 

3. Ruthie’s All Day

location_on Arlington

Website

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Show up in the morning for takeout biscuit sandwiches or at night for a leisurely Southern-accented meal.

 

Coolest Decor

1. El Presidente

location_on Union Market

Website

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Taxidermy atop the bar and a theatrical velvet curtain in the dining room are just a few eye-catchers at Stephen Starr’s ode to Mexico City.

 

2. Maydan

location_on 14th Street corridor

Website

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

The Middle Eastern dining room is centered around a huge, high-drama copper hearth.

 

3. Residents

location_on Dupont Circle

Website

Photograph by Hawkeye Johnson.

This buzzy cafe/cocktail bar features lush greenery that changes with the seasons.

 

Favorite Cocktails

1. Jane Jane

location_on Logan Circle

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

You could bring your date—or your mom—to this retro-cool cocktail den.

 

2. Green Zone

location_on Adams Morgan

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Sample drinks shaken and stirred with under-the-radar Middle Eastern spirits.

 

3. Silver Lyan

location_on Penn Quarter

Website

Photograph by Roman Shabodalov.

Even the Jell-O shots are swank at the Riggs hotel’s subterranean bar.

 

Favorite Brunch

1. Unconventional Diner

location_on Shaw

Website

Photograph courtesy of Unconventional Diner.

One of DC’s few weekday brunch spots serves up apple-pie French toast and shakshuka until 3:45 pm daily.

 

2. Ambar

location_on Capitol Hill, Shaw, and Clarendon

Website

French toast at Ambar. Photograph by Ardent Vibe.
Want bottomless drinks and food? Head to these dining rooms for unlimited rounds of Balkan dishes.

 

3. Ruthie’s All Day

location_on Arlington

Website

Chicken and waffles Photograph by Lia Manfredi.

The strapping weekend plates show off the kitchen’s way with barbecue.

 

Favorite Japanese Restaurant

1. Perry’s

location_on Adams Morgan

Website

Udon carbonara with crispy prosciutto Photograph by Scott Suchman .

You know it for sushi, but have you tried chef Masako Morishita’s delicious udon carbonara?

 

2. Izakaya Seki

location_on U Street corridor

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Look to Cizuka Seki’s hand-drawn specials menu for finds like grilled whole squid.

 

3. Sushi Taro

location_on Dupont Circle

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Go all out with omakase in the back room or line up for the 25-percent-off sushi happy hour.

 

Favorite Chinese Restaurant

1. Chang Chang

location_on Dupont Circle

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Peter Chang’s sole location in the District satisfies our cravings for Peking duck, dim sum, and numbingly spicy stir-fries.

 

2. Tiger Fork

location_on Shaw

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman

This chic Blagden Alley hideaway offers cocktails inspired by Chinese medicine and upscale versions of fried rice and chow fun.

 

3. Astoria

location_on Dupont Circle

Website

Photograph courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria.

Pass around plates with a Szechuan bent at this cool cocktail bar.

 

Favorite Italian Restaurant

1. Caruso’s Grocery

location_on Capitol Hill and North Bethesda

Website

Bucatini with spicy Neapolitan ragu. Photograph courtesy Caruso’s Grocery.

The pastas at these Italian American dining rooms taste familiar—but somehow always better than other versions we’ve had.

 

2. The Red Hen

location_on Bloomingdale

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

One of the coziest date-night spaces in DC.

 

3. L’Ardente

location_on Judiciary Square

Website

L’Ardente lasagna with beef sugo and truffles. Photograph by Mike Fuentes Photography.

At this glam hot spot, you can go big with, say, a $90 grilled lobster or hang out over a simple $18 pizza.

 

Favorite Bakery

1. Rose Ave

location_on Woodley Park

Website

Photograph courtesy of Rose Ave Bakery.

This airy cafe’s can’t-miss pastry: a flaky tart laden with butternut-squash curry.

 

2. Yellow

location_on Georgetown and Union Market

Website

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Head to the new (and bigger) Union Market location for Palestinian olive-oil cake and orange-blossom croissants.

 

3. Bread Furst

location_on Van Ness

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

The godfather of DC’s bread scene, Mark Furstenberg, founded this always-packed market/bakery/cafe.

 

Favorite Thai Restaurant

1. Siam House

location_on Cleveland Park

Website

Photographed by Samantha Dionne.

Three generations of women from the Siri family run this gracious, homey restaurant.

 

2. Beau Thai

location_on Mount Pleasant and Shaw

Website

Drunken noodles. Photograph courtesy of Beau Thai.

Our go-to for takeout pad see ew and drunken noodles.

 

3. Baan Siam

location_on Mount Vernon Triangle

Website

Khao soi with chicken Photograph courtesy of Baan Siam.

Chili-heads should run to this dining room, which serves fiery curries, soups, and salads from all over Thailand.

 

Favorite Pizza Restaurant

1. Andy’s Pizza

location_on multiple area locations

Website

Photograph courtesy of Andy’s Pizza.

Big New York–style pies (and slices) with crusts worth savoring on their own.

 

2. 2 Amys

location_on Cathedral Heights

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

We love the blistery Neapolitan-style pies, but the menu’s sleeper hit is the plate of deviled eggs.

 

3. Pupatella

location_on multiple DC and Virginia locations

Website

Photograph courtesy of Pupatella.

What started as a Neapolitan-pizza food cart in 2007 now has ten locations—and one in Columbia on the way.

 

Favorite Burger Restaurant

1. Lucky Buns

location_on Adams Morgan, Union Market, the Wharf, and Reagan National

Website

Photograph by Mack Ordaya.

Juicy double Creekstone beef patties get toppings such as green-chili relish, Gouda, and cotija crema.

 

2. Duke’s Counter

location_on multiple DC locations

Website

Cheeseburger with arugula and aïoli. Photograph by Taylor Mickal.

This Brit gastropub will soon bring its hefty “proper burgers” to Potomac.

 

3. Le Diplomate

location_on Logan Circle

Website

Photograph by Danny Kim.

Imagine a fast-food burger gone luxe, with special sauce, American cheese, pickles, and double smash patties.

 

Favorite Local Beer Restaurant

1. Aslin

location_on Logan Circle, Alexandria, and Herndon

Website

Photograph courtesy of Aslin Beer Company.

Cold-weather releases include a pecan-pie-inspired IPA and a rich porter.

 

2. Atlas

location_on Ivy City, Navy Yard, and Alexandria

Website

Photograph courtesy of Atlas.

Grab a six-pack at Whole Foods or swing by one of the taprooms to taste the latest seasonal brews.

 

3. Right Proper Brewing Company

location_on Shaw and Brookland

Website

Its Senate beer is a recreation of a DC-made corn lager that dates to 1890.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Petworth.

