This Vineyard Wedding Featured a Wine and Burgundy Color Scheme

Ashley, a marketing and communications professional who grew up in Maryland, and Craig, a human resources professional from New Orleans, first met at a party hosted by a mutual friend, then reconnected when they wound up on the same flag football team. She thought he was cute but very shy; he says he thought she was way out of his league. During their first date, they bonded over shared interests: Quentin Tarantino movies, The Good Place (both the tv show and podcast), and world travel, plus similar childhood experiences. Three and a half years later, Craig proposed.
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
For their June vineyard wedding, they wanted a “floral elegance” theme decorated in wine, burgundy, gold, ivory, and mauve—inspired by the colors and print of the groom’s shoes. For the menu, they chose a family-style dinner of braised cabernet black angus short ribs, cheese ravioli with marinara, green beans with sesame and almond crunch, garlic roasted potatoes, and more. Afterwards, they sliced into a caramel cake with caramel buttercream. For favors, they gave guests authentic, individually wrapped New Orleans pralines.
The Details
Photographer: Apke Photography
Venue: Kalero Vineyard
Planning, design, day-of paper, and florals: Wildflower Hill Co.
Catering: Root & Stem Catering DC
Cake: Caroline’s Cakes
Hair and makeup: Best Face Forward
Bride’s attire: Anthropologie
Groom’s attire: The Black Tux
Groomsmen’s attire: SuitShop
Music: JJ&T Entertainment
Rentals: Table Manners, Happily Hitched
Transportation: Reston Limousine
Live Stream: Love Stream
Invitations: Minted