Will Trump’s Wealthiest Cabinet Picks Buy These Five Multimillion-Dollar Listings Around DC?

A legion of billionaires will soon descend on the District to join President-elect Donald Trump’s administration—and it appears they’re already securing their spots in the upper echelons of the DC area’s real estate market. Howard Lutnick, Trump’s Commerce Secretary pick, has reportedly bought Fox News anchor Bret Baier’s former Northwest DC residence for nearly $30 million, according to a tip received by Curbed.

If Lutnick’s rumored deal is any indication of his fellow cabinet members’ budgets, we can expect a slew of luxury purchases in the local real-estate market in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of the DC region’s top-of-the-line listings—peek inside before they’re snapped up:

Located on the largest privately owned parcel of what was once George Washington’s Mount Vernon residence, River View Estate has been up for grabs since March 2021—likely a result of its $60 million price tag. The property lives up to its title, boasting a waterfront dock and terrace views of the Potomac River from many rooms. Designed by architect Jim Rill, the home includes a 2,600-square-foot guest house, a 15-seat movie theater, and a spa area with an indoor pool.

Listing agent Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty tells Washingtonian that her team is expecting this property to sell to a Trump official—in fact, one has already expressed interest. If the deal goes through, it will mark the most expensive residential real-estate sale in the DC area since former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder purchased his Potomac mansion for $48 million in 2021.

Speaking of Dan Snyder’s record-breaking real-estate deal, that very residence—a 25,000-square-foot French-style chateau in Potomac—is still for sale. A quick recap of the ongoing saga: Snyder put the home up for sale in February 2023 for $49 million; when it didn’t sell, agents slashed the price to $34.9 million that August (after Snyder’s sale of the Commanders). It still didn’t sell, so this past March, Snyder donated the home to the American Cancer Society. The nonprofit put the home back on the market in May; since then, the price has dropped to a cool $29.9 million.

When the residence was first put back up for sale, listing agent Cara Pearlman of Compass told Washingtonian that the real-estate market was “stronger than it was” when the search for a buyer initially began. With so many billionaires coming to town, perhaps the market will finally be strong enough to find this place a new owner. The lavish main residence—decked out with a commercial-grade kitchen, a heated indoor pool, and a library starring a marble fireplace—shares a compound with a three-level guesthouse, a 4,500-square-foot staff house, and a car showroom that doubles as a black-tie event space.

Northern Virginia land developer Frank Lyon nabbed this pre-Civil War McLean property in the early 1900s: Since then, the Georgian Revival home has been updated with all the modern hallmarks of luxury living—including a six-car garage, expansive pool area, and newly-redone kitchen where future residents can enjoy produce picked from the property’s gardens. Known today as Ballantrae Farm, the estate boasts about 14,000 square feet of indoor space between the main residence and its two guesthouses. A Trump cabinet pick could buy themselves plenty of privacy on the gated compound, which is priced at $40 million.

On the market for the first time in 50 years, this French Provincial residence was built back in 1973 by Mary Lee Bowman, the great-granddaughter of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Inside, find a roomy reception hall, a mahogany-paneled library, a sun-drenched solarium, and hand-painted wallpaper in the dining room—which leads to a terrace with views of the Potomac River, terraced garden, and pool. Compared to some other properties featured in this roundup, the asking price is a steal at $18.5 million.

The Blaine Mansion—named for former Speaker of the House James G. Blaine, for whom the home was constructed in the late 1800s—is comprised of both a 7,000-square-foot residence and 14,000 square feet of commercial rental space. This property was, quite literally, built for a politician: With enough room to entertain 150 guests, it features a massive reception area (accessible via a private elevator), plus several formal living and dining rooms. Renovated in 2009 by DC architect Benjamin A. Van Dusen, modern amenities include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a home gym featuring a built-in sauna, and a rooftop equipped with a 60-foot pool.