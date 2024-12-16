Our Most Popular Stories of 2024

It was quite the year. There was constant election news, of course, and both a hunger for said election news and a desire at times to avoid it. So it’s not surprising that while many of the stories that got the most traffic to Washingtonian.com were ones that stirred up emotions like hope or outrage, others took people’s minds off anxious developments—telling readers about great places to eat, where to see fluffy cherry blossoms, or a new memorial. Here, the most read posts of 2024:

In September, the World War I Memorial in DC’s Pershing Park saw the installation of its centerpiece: a 58-foot-long, 25-ton bronze sculpture depicting a “hero’s journey,” from a soldier leaving his family to serve in the Great War, through the horrors of battle, to his return home.

People often come to Washington to make a difference. The ones on this list are doing just that. They’re not elected officials, though. They’re sought-after experts in their fields—trade, immigration, technology, national security, and more. These are the people who help shape policy, sometimes behind the scenes. These are people who get their calls returned. These are people to know.

“If Washington is the swamp, its steakhouses are the alligator pits,” writes food editor Jessica Sidman in her October feature. “They’re places where alliances are forged, lawmakers are lobbied, and gobs of money are raised.” And they are far more popular among the GOP—at the Capital Grille, for example, Republicans outspent Democrats 13 to 1. This article looks at why steakhouses have become such GOP hangouts, and the red meat fueling area politicos.

Two things are inevitable every spring in DC: the blooming of cherry trees and the crowds that want to see them. Bookmark this for next year and you’ll handle both like an insider.

Among the many joys of living in Washington is easy access to all the terrific (and free!) Smithsonian museums. And we don’t take them for granted: When the beloved institution announced that its museums would stay open late to mark the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, readers flocked to the story—and then to the Mall.

In July came sad news: Robert Curtis, the former executive chef of Bourbon Steak who was about to open a Brazilian restaurant in DC, had died at age 35. Friends, family, and former colleagues paid tribute to a man they remember as talented, generous, and “so loved by so many people.”

A home is usually your biggest purchase. And it’s where you want to feel most safe. Unfortunately, for a brother and sister in DC who had saved up to buy what they thought was their dream home, that dream quickly turned into a nightmare. This feature by assistant editor Ike Allen explored all that went wrong—and how not just the builders but the city failed them.

On a lighter note, when it comes to creating a cozy home, this article asked local interior designers what was new and what was dated when it came to decor. One trend mentioned in that January article that proved true: Minimal, sleek rooms were giving way to warm, textured, and sometimes whimsical design.

As for predictions that didn’t pan out, the American University historian’s call that Kamala Harris would win the presidential race was eagerly read online. Lichtman, who has for years used a system of 13 questions, or “keys,” to determine a winner, had correctly called every election except 2000’s, the Bush-Gore race that went to the Supreme Court. Until this year. After Trump won, Lichtman announced he would take time off to figure out what went wrong.

Once again, our annual guide to the 100 very best places to eat in DC, Maryland, and Virginia was the story you clicked on most. And who can blame you? Our food team ate all over the region to cook up this ranking. Whether you want a casual place to dine with friends on a Tuesday or a special-occasion destination for a big birthday or anniversary, this story can point you in the right direction.

Join the conversation!