Where to Find Decadent New Year’s Eve Restaurant Dinners, Parties, and Takeout Around DC

Celebrate 2025 with lavish tasting menus, champagne bottles galore, and 24k gold tiramisu and suckling pig delivered right to your door:

Over-the-Top Tasting Menus

1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

José Andrés’s fanciful restaurant in the Waldorf-Astoria is serving a five-course tasting menu featuring choices like oxtail croquetas with black truffles; a fancy take on a Philly cheesesteak; a cone of Osetra caviar with chive creme fraiche; and Wagyu tournedos Rossini. The dinner costs $275 per person (the wine pairing is $150 a person). Reserve here.

1250 H St., NE

Enjoy a multicourse mod-Filipino feast at this H Street tasting room. Guests can choose between a five or seven course menu, with dishes like aged beef with black truffle and Chatham Bay oysters vol au vent with kaluga caviar. The five course option (reserve here) costs $125 per person with an optional $45 wine pairing. The seven course menu (reserve here) is $165 per person with a $65 wine pairing.

919 19th St., NW

Celebrate with a family-style Spanish tasting menu, porrons of wine, live flamenco music, and even a game of bingo run by head chef Ruben Garcia at this dining room inside downtown DC food hall the Square. There are seatings from 5:30 to 7:30 PM ($125 per person) and at 8 PM ($165 per person). Book the latter, and the night will cap off with a midnight tradition called uvas de la suerte (the 12 grapes of luck). Reserve here.

480 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés ‘s long-running Penn Quarter tapas place is offering two New Year’s Eve options. A six-course gala menu ($165 per person) features shrimp cocktail, A-5 wagyu with caviar, and creamy rice with Iberico pork. Or, opt for unlimited tapas ($130 per person), which include Jaleo classics like bacalao fritters and gambas al ajillo. There’s a DJ starting at 8 PM and a midnight Cava toast. Reserve here.

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

There are two seatings at this chic, modern French neo-bistro in Georgetown. The 7 PM dinner features four courses for $225 with an optional wine pairing for $99; the 9:30 PM seating offers six courses for $275 and a $125 pairing. Reserve here.

333 G St., NW

Get ready to dance into the New Year with a live Flamenco show and a six course menu ($120 per person) at Pepe Moncayo’s Spanish newcomer. Seatings run from 5:30 to 9:30 PM—reserve here.

974 Palmer Alley, NW

Chef/owner Amy Brandwein held several chef collab dinners at her CityCenterDC Italian restaurant this year, and her end-of-2024 feast features highlights from several of them. Seatings for the $150 per person dinner are at 5 PM and 8:30 PM. Or, book a table for the regular a la carte menu. Reserve here.

1451 Maryland Ave., NE

This modern Indian hotspot will feature a five-course menu ($100 per person) with an optional $40 beverage pairing. Chef Suresh Sundas’s offerings include roast duck kulcha; grilled oysters with mint, coconut, and cilantro; and lobster moilee. Reserve here for several seating times.

927 F St., NW

Chef/owner Kevin Tien and pastry chef Susan Bae are celebrating the New Year with a $95 four-course dinner featuring a choice of modern Vietnamese dishes. Reserve here.

1906 14th St., NW

This swank French-inspired bistro will serve a seven-course tasting menu ($225 per person) with dishes like foie gras soup; lobster-and-carrot agnolotti; and dry-aged duck with beet, orange, and horseradish. Reserve here for several seating times.

1904 14th St., NW

Want to really go all out? This haute tasting room—Bresca’s sister restaurant—is throwing a lavish dinner with two seatings: 6 PM ($1195 per person) and 9 PM ($1495 per person). Expect tasting menus laden with luxe ingredients and Dom Pérignon. The night will finish off with a midnight Pierre Gimonnet champagne toast. Reserve here.

1506 19th St., NW

This cool new cocktail-and-record bar from Devin Kennedy and Bresca/Jont beverage director Will Patton is throwing a ’90s themed four-course drink tasting with snacks ($199 per person). Seatings start at 5:45 PM and have a two-hour limit. Make your reservations here.

707 Sixth St., NW

Here’s one for the cookbook fans: an affordable four-course prix fixe menu inspired by the famed Italian cook and writer Marcella Hazan. The dinner ($55 per person) at this Penn Quarter spot will feature Hazan classics like rigatoni with roasted sweet peppers and cooked pears with custard. Reserve here for several seating times.

1940 N St., NW

This clubby Greek dining room in Dupont has a couple options. Two-hour seatings for the regular a la carte menu run from 4 to 7 PM. Book at 9 PM or later, and you’ll find a $250 five-course prix fixe with live music (a DJ, drummer, and sax player) and a black tie dress code. Email nye@balosrestaurants.com.

Restaurant and Bar Parties

900 F St., NW

Party inside this converted bank vault inside the Riggs hotel with bottomless champagne, cocktails, and light snacks. If you’re looking to bring a group or want seating, there are reservable booths (some have minimums or extra charges). Tickets start at $170 per person and include all food and drink for the night.

300 Tingey St., SE

Beer geeks should head to the all-inclusive bash at this Navy Yard brewery. The night will feature an open bar with small batch drafts, casks, cocktails, and wines along with some snacks. There’s a DJ and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets are available here for $100 per person.

4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

After popping champagne and toasting to 2025, guests can head to this Shirlington hangout’s underground bar, 1969, for a ’60s-themed costume contest (the prize: a $100 Astro Beer Hall gift card). There will be a mini-doughnut bar, featuring three varieties for $1 each, and $10 bottles of sparkling wine available from 9 to 11 PM. Tickets/reservations are not required.

3000 12th St., NE

If you’re looking for a night that ends on the earlier side, then celebrate NYE on Paris time at this Brookland wine bar. A champagne toast happens at 6 PM—midnight in Paris—and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served from 5 to 10 PM along with wine, beer, and cocktails, all included in the price of your $175 ticket.

791 Wharf St., NW

Want to bring the kids? This Wharf Spanish dining room is throwing a family-friendly party at 5 PM, with snacks, face-painting, games, a livestream of NYE festivities in Barcelona, and more. Tickets are $65 each (children 8 and under are free) and include one drink, snacks, ice cream sundae and churro bars, and a sparkling wine (or grape juice) toast at 6 PM. A later party for grown-ups runs from 9:30 PM to 1 AM, and features open bars, live music, charcuterie and cheese, three kinds of paella, and a dessert bar featuring churros and homemade ice cream. Tickets for that are $125.

Fancy Takeout

724 Ninth St., NW

This Japanese/Spanish restaurant’s $150 takeout feast for two includes a crispy roast suckling pig quarter with sides like squash-and-brown-butter puree, Catalan-style spinach, and mushroom rice. Place your takeout orders 24 hours in advance.

721 Eighth St., SE

The catering arm of this fun-loving Capitol Hill spot is serving up a $150-per-person spread that includes potato latkes with creme fraiche and trout roe, pickle-brined fried chicken, a 50-layer truffle lasagna, tiramisu decorated with 24k gold, and a wagyu burger midnight snack. Add a caviar kit or black truffles for $125. Place a pickup or delivery order here.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

A $175 meal box for two comes with a variety of sushi options, including tuna, kampachi, salmon, and a Japanese omelet, along with vegetable rolls and condiments. Bottles of champagne and sake are available, too. Pre-order for pickup before 10 PM on December 23.

1503 17th St., NW

This Dupont mainstay’s meal boxes are available for pickup on New Year’s Eve. Choose a sukiyaki set for $235, which includes sliced wagyu beef, udon noodles, veggies, and a butane stove to cook your own meats. Or, go for a kaiseki box with an assortment of sashimi and nigiri, grilled miso black cod, and hoji-cha pudding for $125. Email sushitaroTOGO@gmail.com at least two days in advance to order.