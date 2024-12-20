4 Open Houses To Check Out This Weekend

There’s still time to land your dream home before the holiday season. Whether you’re on the hunt for a high-end city condo, a family home in the suburbs, or a luxurious river getaway, we’ve got you covered with this week’s picks.
A Logan Circle Penthouse
Price: $1.895 million, plus a $457 monthly HOA fee
Where: 1324 Q St., NW — Penthouse B
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
Listing agent: Brent Jackson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Saturday, December 21, 12 PM – 2 PM
Located in a circa 1900 Victorian rowhouse, this condo boasts large windows and high ceilings. Selling points include the gourmet kitchen—complete with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar—as well as a lofted den space.
An Arlington Condo
Price: $1.6 million, plus a $1,262 monthly HOA fee
Where: 1781 N. Pierce St. — Apt 2404
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Listing agent: Jeff Wilson and Christopher Owens, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, December 22, 1 PM – 3 PM
Floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace give this Rosslyn condo sweeping views of the DC skyline. Other amenities include Thermador kitchen appliances and heated bathroom floors. Residents have access to 24-hour concierge services and a 65-foot pool.
A Bethesda Home
Price: $1.399 million
Where: 6302 Orchid Dr.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5
Lot size: 0.21 acres
Listing agent: Pamela Powers, Coldwell Banker Realty
Open house: Saturday, December 21, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, December 22, 1 PM – 3 PM
On the market for the first time in about 50 years, this four-level Bethesda house boasts plenty of outdoor space—including a large fenced yard and a brick retaining wall around the patio. Other charming details include built-in cabinetry, a wood-burning fireplace, and a cathedral ceiling in the living room.
A Potomac Cabin
Price: $2.75 million
Where: 11540 Springridge Rd.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
Lot size: 4 acres
Listing agent: Wendy Banner and Ashley Vonada, Long & Foster Real Estate
Open house: Sunday, December 22, 12 PM – 2 PM
This rustic yet modern retreat along the Potomac River includes four acres of land with fire pits, hiking trails, a tennis court, and even a chicken coop and goat run. Inside, find 14-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.