4 Open Houses To Check Out This Weekend

There’s still time to land your dream home before the holiday season. Whether you’re on the hunt for a high-end city condo, a family home in the suburbs, or a luxurious river getaway, we’ve got you covered with this week’s picks.

A Logan Circle Penthouse

Price: $1.895 million, plus a $457 monthly HOA fee

Where: 1324 Q St., NW — Penthouse B

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Listing agent: Brent Jackson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, December 21, 12 PM – 2 PM

Located in a circa 1900 Victorian rowhouse, this condo boasts large windows and high ceilings. Selling points include the gourmet kitchen—complete with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar—as well as a lofted den space.

An Arlington Condo

Price: $1.6 million, plus a $1,262 monthly HOA fee

Where: 1781 N. Pierce St. — Apt 2404

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Listing agent: Jeff Wilson and Christopher Owens, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, December 22, 1 PM – 3 PM

Floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace give this Rosslyn condo sweeping views of the DC skyline. Other amenities include Thermador kitchen appliances and heated bathroom floors. Residents have access to 24-hour concierge services and a 65-foot pool.

A Bethesda Home

Price: $1.399 million

Where: 6302 Orchid Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

Lot size: 0.21 acres

Listing agent: Pamela Powers, Coldwell Banker Realty

Open house: Saturday, December 21, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, December 22, 1 PM – 3 PM

On the market for the first time in about 50 years, this four-level Bethesda house boasts plenty of outdoor space—including a large fenced yard and a brick retaining wall around the patio. Other charming details include built-in cabinetry, a wood-burning fireplace, and a cathedral ceiling in the living room.

A Potomac Cabin

Price: $2.75 million

Where: 11540 Springridge Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: 4 acres

Listing agent: Wendy Banner and Ashley Vonada, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, December 22, 12 PM – 2 PM

This rustic yet modern retreat along the Potomac River includes four acres of land with fire pits, hiking trails, a tennis court, and even a chicken coop and goat run. Inside, find 14-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.