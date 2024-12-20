Or Manage My Subscription

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Here We Go Again

Four years after the end of a first term marked by furor, folly, and a failed insurrection, Donald Trump is returning to the White House. What will that mean for DC? By Washingtonian Staff.

The Way Through

Facing a rare and incurable brain disease, Virginia’s Jennifer Wexton is leaving Congress on her terms. By Andrew Zaleski.

Washingtonians of the Year

By Susan Baer, Andrew Beaujon, Kate Corliss, Jessica Ruf, Molly Szymanski, and Briana Thomas. By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

A Wheel Dilemma: Elon Musk is vexing local Tesla owners. By Kate Corliss and Molly Szymanski.

Big Bucks for Prez Packages: Over-the-top inauguration packages. By Amy Moeller.

Veggies and Voting: The surprising group behind the DC ranked-choice initiative. By Ike Allen.

Party Politics: A new biography of DC’s “hostess with the mostest”. By Tatyana Masters.

Serving Notice: Attention, VIPs: Don’t cross this brash restaurateur. By Jessica Sidman.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Vocal Advocate: Whether grappling with disaster or commissioning bold new work, Washington National Opera’s Francesca Zambello is center stage. By Sylvie McNamara.

Building Diversity: Inside the effort to document the history of Black architects in DC. By Briana Thomas.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Coat Check: A look at some of the most memorable outfits in inauguration history. By Amy Moeller.

Family Affairs: A different kind of summer camp is a nostalgic vacation designed for everyone in your brood. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

Copy and Taste: Two star chefs have both opened replicas of their hit restaurants in DC. Should you clamor for a table? By Ann Limpert.

Bread Winners: The results of our 47th annual poll. By Nevin Martell.

Coming Soon: A Sinaloan seafood restaurant in Takoma Park breaks all the sushi-purist rules. By Jessica Sidman.

Meatless Marvels: Joining the “Veganuary” movement this month? Here’s where to dine. By Nevin Martell.

Farm to Tablecloth: Meet the Inn at Little Washington’s fancy farmer-in-residence. By Madeline Weinfield.

Snack Attack: A hidden gem serving Venezuelan treats. By Ike Allen.

HOME

The Year of Slow Design: What’s hot in 2025? Area designers share the latest trends–and anti-trends. By Eric Wills.

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Architect Simon Jacobsen on honoring–and continuing–father Hugh Newell Jacobsen’s legacy. By Eric Wills.