Planning a New Year’s Eve Wedding? Take Notes From This One

Danielle, a public relations and crisis communications professional from Ohio, and Ben, a civil engineer from Charlottesville, met at a friend’s wedding. Sparks flew immediately. “It was like I finally recognized my person, someone I’ve known for many lifetimes,” says Danielle. “The moment I saw her I knew that my world had change,” added Ben. Eighteen months after their first date—Drinks at Hank’s Oyster Bar at the Wharf and a Father John Misty concert at the Anthem—Ben proposed on a walk around the Lincoln Memorial in the snow, and that night they celebrated with friends at a staycation at the Ritz Carlton in Georgetown.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their black-tie New Year’s Eve wedding at the Pendry Hotel bucked tradition in favor, they say, of “what felt right.”

The evening began with 55 guests for the ceremony and dinner: The pair got ready together and had a private portrait session, then walked down the aisle together as a couple, “greeting and hugging guests as we walked,” says Dani. Guests sipped bubbly topped with cotton candy while Dani and Ben exchanged personalized vows and then they headed to the solarium for a candlelit family-style dinner, where guests found their seats by calligraphed ribbons that served as place cards. After dinner, a saxophone player led everyone from the dinner, around the pool deck, and into the ballroom, where 45 additional guests joined the party for dancing and celebrating into the New Year.

At the dance reception, Ben had a small putting green rolled out just off the dance floor for added entertainment, with custom golf tees printed with the wedding date—12-31-23—and the bride and groom’s names. Guests on the dance floor enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres, plus tasty favorites like hot Krispy Kreme donuts, Cincinnati chili, and burgers and fries served in mini retro cars.

For ten minutes leading up to midnight, they projected the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in the ballroom and then at midnight—after a 30-second countdown with guests—the newlyweds smashed a red button in the center of the dance floor that set off streams, lights, and CO2 cannons as everyone toasted with Champagne. “It was a magical way to mark the end of one year and the beginning of another, in the company of our beloved family and friends,” they say.

One more special touch? When guests checked into the hotel for the weekend, they were given custom keycard holders with details about the wedding weekend. “It was a simple touch,” says Dani, “but a rewarding one because the moment our guests arrived we wanted them to know that we loved them and were thrilled to welcome them to our hometown.”

Following the wedding, they celebrated with a three-day mini-moon at the Salamander in Middleburg.

