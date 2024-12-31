From the Mag: Style Setters’ Photos

2024

On Wednesday, October 23, Washingtonian celebrated DC’s biggest trendsetters with an elegant dinner party at one of CityCenterDC’s finest restaurants, Seven Reasons. The night was filled with vibrant energy, delicious bites, and elegant style from our current and past Style Setters.

CityCenterDC’s Timothy Lowery and Washingtonian’s Fashion and Wedding editor Amy Moeller welcomed dinner guests with brief remarks. Something Vintage provided a stunning tablescape, elevating the room. Additionally, our 2024 Style Setters were each presented with framed covers from their photoshoots and custom fragrances in an engraved bottle by B Parfums.

Thank you to our venue, Seven Reasons, and to our partners: Something Vintage, B Parfums, and Lee’s Flower and Card Shop.

Photos by Annette Lee Photography