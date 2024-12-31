Our Events

From the Mag: Tech Titans’ Photos

DC’s tech leaders gather to celebrate being named as one of Washingtonian’s Tech Titans

Guest pose with their Wahsingtonian cover photos

2024

On Tuesday, October 29, DC’s tech leaders gathered at ilili Restaurant to celebrate being named as one of Washingtonian’s 2024 Tech Titans. The cocktail reception brought honorees together to connect, enjoy food and drinks, and of course, get a picture at the highly sought after Washingtonian faux cover photo booth. Washingtonian president and CEO Catherine Merrill opened the evening by congratulating the honorees and thanking the event sponsors. Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez followed with remarks highlighting Verizon’s work in the tech industry and shared information on their new initiatives.

The vibrant atmosphere of ilili created the perfect backdrop for the evening, and guests enjoyed the Lebanese cuisine. Those who wished to share more intimate chats could sit in the customized PepsiCo or Verizon lounge.

Photos by Joy Asico-Smith

Verizon’s Mario Acosta-velez giving remarks with Washingtonian president and CEO Catherine Merrill
The Consumer Fincial Protection Bureau’s Rohi Chopra with Fedeeral Trade Commision’s LIna Khan, Same Levine, and Stephanie Nguyen

 

Steve Hartell of Amazon, Grace Abuhamad of Ntional Telecommunications and Informations Administration, Amazon’s Jena Gross, and NTA’s Alan Davidson

 

SoundExchange’s Emily Fulp and Mike Huppe, a 2024 Tech Titan

 

Pepsico’s Shantise Mathis, Kathryn Dunning, Ghilianne Soto, Johnathan George, Greg Yahr, Andrea Moribe, Sarah Towles, and Taylor Lustig

 

Keri Henderson of the Kickback WIth Keri, Jennifer Schretter of PROOF, Kirsten Tucker of ItinAFAiry, and Krystin Hargrove of CoTripper

 

Maryland TEDCO’s Jack Miner and ALIVE Podcast Network’s Yusuf Henriques
Chatmeter’s John Mazur and Revolution Ventures’ Tige Savage

 

Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez, Washingtonian’s CAtherine Merrill, ASPR’s Adam Shapiro, amd the DC Innovation & Technology Inclusion Counsil’s Thomas Sanchez

 

J.P. Morgan’s Vivienne Pham, Lexi Allner, and Tom Michael

 

Scott Frederick (left) and Nick Graziano (for right) of Sands Capital Ventures with Phil Bronner of Ardent Venture Partners

 

Everfi’s Ellen Patterson, Vox Media’s JIm Bankoff, and Washingtonian’s Catherine Merrill

