4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Ring in the new year with this week’s open house picks: A rowhouse in the heart of Capitol Hill, an elegant Bethesda Colonial, and a newly renovated townhouse in Fairfax. Looking for something more luxe? Check out this turn-of-the-century Colonial in Cleveland Park.
A Capitol Hill Rowhouse
Price: $1.995 million
Where: 324 2nd St., SE
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5
Lot size: .03 acres
Listing agents: Brent Jackson and Robert Sanders, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, January 5, 11 AM – 1 PM
Located across the street from the Library of Congress, this rowhouse boasts an upgraded kitchen, two fireplaces, and a spacious backyard. In the basement, a separately metered apartment includes a full kitchen and washer/dryer.
A Bethesda Colonial
Price: $1.44 million
Where: 4420 Sangamore Rd.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5
Lot size: 0.14 acres
Listing agents: Marina Krapiva, Long & Foster Real Estate
Open house: Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5, 2 PM – 4 PM
A gourmet kitchen, built-in shelving, and newly renovated bathrooms are just a few highlights of this listing. Outdoor amenities include a spacious yard and deck, ideal for entertaining.
A Fairfax Townhouse
Price: $755,000, plus a $103 monthly HOA fee
Where: 3923 Green Look Ct.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5
Lot size: .03 acres
Listing agent: James McCulloch, Pearson Smith Realty
Open house: Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5, 2 PM – 4 PM
Northern Virginia interior designer Pamela Harvey oversaw the recent revamp of this property’s kitchen. Other upgrades include new windows, landscaping, and an overhaul of all three bathrooms.
A Cleveland Park Colonial
Price: $3.995 million
Where: 3307 Newark St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/4.5
Lot size: .12 acres
Listing agent: Margot Wilson, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Sunday, January 5, 2 PM – 4 PM
Designed in 1904 by DC architect Waddy Butler Wood, this Cleveland Park house oozes character—from the stately front porch to the cobblestone driveway. Inside, find 10-foot ceilings, a fully renovated kitchen, and a finished basement.