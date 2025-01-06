Best Sledding Spots in the DC Area

Washington’s first snowfall of the year has arrived, and local sledding destinations provide the perfect opportunity to revel in the winter wonderful.

The lawn of the Capitol Building has long been a popular snow-day destination—but, thanks to an unfortunate scheduling conflict between Mother Nature and American government procedures, DC’s favorite Hill is off-limits while Congress certifies the presidential election results today (it’s the four-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, after all). Preparations for Jimmy Carter’s state funeral and President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration are also expected to close off much of Capitol Hill in the coming weeks, so don’t count on any sledding escapades in this area even if today’s snow sticks.

In the meantime, here are some other locally beloved spots to check out.

DC

Fort Reno Park

Boasting the highest elevation in DC, this Tenleytown park is a sledding haven—and with several smaller hills scattered throughout its parameters, it’ll be a hit with kids of all ages.

Rock Creek Park

Thrill-seekers can head to the woodsy area at P Street Beach to enjoy one of the District’s steeper hills.

Meridian Hill Park

Not only does this Northwest DC park offer sledding terrain, but it’s a go-to battleground for the District’s Snowball Fight Association.

Book Hill Park

This spot, tucked away behind the Georgetown Neighborhood Library, is good for sledding. However, we recommend this spot for older kids and adults—the hills lead into the street, so make sure you’ll be able to stop yourself.

Battery Kemble Park

An abundance of pine trees sets the scene for winter fun at this Palisades park. It’s a popular spot for local families, offering a range of elevation for big kids and little ones alike.

Eastern High School

The Capitol Building’s lawn may be out of bounds this week, but the hills at this nearby high school are another popular sledding locale.

Maryland

Takoma Park Middle School

The Lee Jordan athletic field offers sledders a large, double-tiered hill—plus, an adjacent staircase will help you on the way up to your next run.

Rockville Civic Center Park

Local sledders flock to this big hill, nestled behind the Glenview Mansion, for snow day fun.

Pine Crest Elementary School

Take in the views of this Silver Spring school’s tennis courts as you slide down its sledding hill. Parents will be sold on the spacious parking lot.

Virginia

George Washington Masonic National Memorial



The sledding hills at this Alexandria memorial offer scenic views of King Street, and have long been a popular snow-day retreat for area families.

Lake Fairfax Park

Locals still get use out of this Reston park’s facilities in the winter—even though the space is known for its 18-acre lake. The hill behind the picnic area’s restrooms makes for a great sledding slope.

Jefferson Manor Park

For the optimal ride at this Alexandria park, sledders should start at the shelter located on the Telegraph Road side.

Wolf Trap

By day, Vienna’s Wolf Trap National Park is more than a concert venue—sledders will enjoy the hilly terrain and relatively small crowds.