17 Restaurants and Bars With Specials and Screens for the Commanders Playoff Game

It’s NFL playoffs weekend, and on Sunday, the Washington Commanders will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 PM. Here’s where to find good views—and discounted menu items—for the big night.

1 Dupont Cir., NW

Nine televisions, one big-screen wall, and plenty of specials make this Dupont bar a popular gameday watch spot. Specials include $11 smoked-chicken nachos and $27 Miller Lite buckets.

917 V St., NW

For sound-on projection screens and a “Hail to the QB” Combo, head to this bar near Howard University. Specials include a PBR tall boy with a shot of Jack (or Jayden) Daniels for $14, and “swatchos” with pulled pork, queso, and chili relish for $10.

1306 G St., NW; 4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The brewery with locations near Metro Center and in Shirlington will begin the festivities on Saturday with $15 Astro Kolsch pitchers and $14.40 smashburger sliders. Head to Shirlington for $6 Fireball shots during all games this weekend.

1201 Half St., SE; 2429 Mandeville Ln., Alexandria

Both Atlas Brew Works’ Alexandria and Navy Yard locations, which typically close at 10 PM and 11 PM respectively, will remain open for the entire duration of the Commanders game. In-house drafts will go for $6 all night long.

8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax

“From kickoff to the final whistle” of Sunday’s game, this eclectic, burger-focused bar will serve a variety of food and drink specials. Some highlights: “pig wings” with Buffalo sauce; beef-fat tater tots; and a “Touchdown Tea” cocktail with black tea, vodka, and Cointreau.

1620 I St., NW

While this downtown pub is the official bar of the Kansas City Chiefs, it will still offer beer towers starting at $38, queso dip for $10.99, and vodka-based “Kelce Cocktails” for $8.50 during all games this weekend.

300 Tingey St., SE

The Navy Yard restaurant and brewery will offer $10 liters during all college playoff and NFL games for the rest of the season.

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

This long-running Bethesda sports bar will show NFL playoff games on its 40-plus screens. Drinks include classic cocktails like margaritas and dark and stormies, and there are bar bites like nachos and wings.

1337 14th St., NW

If you want to be a part of this Logan Circle bar’s weekly “keg kicking,” stop by after 8 PM on Sunday night. You’ll get to try out five new draft beers for $5 a pint—until the kegs are empty.

11 Pearl St., SW

Head to this Wharf fried chicken joint to see the Commanders play on over 10 screens. Popcorn chicken specials ($9) include Nashville hot with Alabama white sauce; ranch powder with Buffalo sauce; and more. Draft beers and frozen cocktails will go for $5 during the game.

1319 Connecticut Ave., NW

This Dupont institution boasts ample seating and plenty of screens. From 6 PM until closing on Sunday, the bar will offer $1 drafts, $20 Bud Light buckets, and $10 food specials.

1201 South Joyce St., Arlington

This Pentagon City pizza joint and brewery will have $10 wings and $6 light beers Sunday night.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill taqueria will pour $42 margarita pitchers—with fruity, spicy, and floral flavors. If you’re looking for group-friendly takeout, their customizable taco boxes start at $55 for 10.

520 Florida Ave., NW

Pregame with a pep rally featuring the Washington Commanders Marching Band Brass Quintet, then grab dine-in food and drink specials like $12 pizzas ( pepperoni or white) and $20 pitchers of Miller Lite or Tavern Lager.

507 Seventh St., NW

Gordon Ramsay’s Penn Quarter pizzeria will show every football game during playoffs weekend. For halftime lulls, check out the restaurant’s free arcade games.

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

At this local taqueria chain, guests can knock back any beer and a mezcal shot (from the restaurant’s collaboration with Rey Campero) for $15.

901 U Street, NW

There are 11 screens across two floors at this U Street hangout, and starting at 1 PM, six-can bucket specials will go for $30. During halftime at Sunday’s game, the bar will raffle off a Jayden Daniels jersey—each drink will earn you one entry.