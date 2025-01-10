5 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Try Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Looking for a fresh place to get your brunch on? Here are five places to check out:

333 G St., NW

At Cranes chef Pepe Moncayo’s newest concept, a Spanish restaurant at Judiciary Square’s Arlo hotel, breakfast starts early (7 AM on weekdays, 8 AM on weekends) and dishes often come topped with jamon Iberico and paired with patatas bravas. Options include a manchego omelet, a tortilla de patata, and an egg-and-jamon breakfast sandwich.

8551 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase

This Chevy Chase newcomer, from the team behind Opal and Nina May, operates a counter-service breakfast-and-lunch café from 7:30 AM to 3 PM. It serves up twists on morning classics like buttermilk pancakes with braised apples and a smoked-salmon sandwich with jalapeño cream cheese.

1309 Fifth St., NW

This Union Market newcomer has a rotating menu of small-batch doughnuts with unconventional accents. Some recent flavors: Earl Grey sugared with lavender and orange; banana cream with banana-milk glaze; and lemon meringue.

1828 L St., NW; 8191 Maplelawn Blvd., Fulton

This maximalist Jewish deli officially debuted its downtown DC location last week—and it’s already drawing out-the-door lines. The huge menu includes six knishes; latkes; smoked fish platters; bagels that are boiled and baked on site; and sandwiches named after Larry David and Steven Spielberg.

3276 M St., NW

Le Diplomate owner Stephen Starr and Los Angeles chef Nancy Silvertown teamed up to open a Georgetown spinoff of her hit LA Italian restaurant. The market/dining room’s brunch menu offers bombolini with huckleberry compote; croque madame-inspired pizza; and a prosciutto frittata. To drink, there are Champagne or Prosecco mimosas served individually or for the whole table.