Jack Smith Report, Pete Hegseth Hearing, Snoop Dogg’s Inauguration Plans

Our region is about to experience a very weird four years. Maybe we can help you cope?

Last month, almost three-quarters of American adults told pollsters they’ve decided to tune out politics and government news after the presidential election. Our far less scientific research suggests that people around Washington, DC, are even more exhausted and weary than the rest of the country.

That’s why we’re launching (or, more accurately, relaunching*) Washingtonian Today, an early-morning roundup of administration news that you perhaps couldn’t handle the day before, plus local stories you should know about, what we’ve been cooking up on washingtonian.com, and a daily spotlight feature from our journalists—a dish our food critic discovered and loved, a local album you shouldn’t miss, a photo that captures the DMV’s strange new era. Maybe we can even have a little fun together while we peek through our fingers at whatever’s unspooling outside.

The post will appear around 7 AM each weekday. You can find me on Bluesky, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post. Okay, enough throat-clearing. Let’s get to work.

Good morning! It will be sunny and gusty today, with a chance of flurries this afternoon. High today is 32 degrees; low tonight is 17. The Capitals will host the Anaheim Ducks at 7 PM.

I can’t stop listening to :

“Man in Black,” by Johnny Cash. I just read Cash’s 1975 autobiography of the same name and enjoyed that he wrote this song, which he debuted at Vanderbilt University in 1971 to answer reporters’ questions about his beliefs but claimed he couldn’t find a way to work in his most important idea behind his trademark wardrobe: “Black is better for church.”

Here’s some Trump news you might have blocked out:

• The first volume of Jack Smith‘s report was issued early this morning. It asserts that Donald Trump would have been convicted in DC, and also says DOJ prosecutors considered charging him under the Insurrection Act. (Washington Post)

• Here is the whole report. (US Department of Justice)

• Pete Hegseth‘s confirmation hearing is scheduled for 9:30 AM. (Senate Armed Services Committee)

• Elon Musk will get office space in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (NYT)

• Andrew McKenna will not run the US Air Force. (Politico)

• One-time Trump campaign manager and local rug enthusiast Paul Manafort is back and “looking to advise campaigns for opposition and far-right political factions in Latin America and Europe.” (NYT)

• Incoming officials have a question for career civil servants at the NSC: Are you loyal to Trump? (AP)

• Snoop Dogg will perform at Friday Night’s “Crypto Ball” at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. (Politico)

• Carrie Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” at the inauguration ceremony, and the Village People will perform at an inaugural ball and at Trump’s rally at Capital One Arena. (AP)

The Best Thing I Tried Last Week, by Ann Limpert

It shouldn’t have worked. Tomato water, mushroom, and rum? But there they were, listed under a drink called Sonidero Cumbia, at Mita (804 V St., NW), the whimsical plant-based tasting room/restaurant across from the 9:30 Club.

I’m a sucker for anything from airplane V-8 to breakfast (or dinner) Bloody Marys, so if a cocktail has tomato in the ingredient list, I’m ordering, no matter how dubious the rest of it sounds.

But the beauty of this drink—which creator Lou Bernard says also contains basil liqueur and a blend of seven acidic powders he calls “No Lime”—is that it doesn’t taste too strongly of any of its ingredients, even the spicy mushroom tincture. It’s just good. A little tangy, a little herbal, a lot refreshing. It even paired well with an onslaught of the tasting menu’s early flavors. Mushrooms, tomato, and rum—here, this is Cynthia-and-Ariana-level harmonic stuff.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com :

• Is your workplace special? Let us know about it! We’re accepting nominations for Great Places to Work until February 28.

• Our food editor Jessica Sidman is tracking where Trumpworld dines and hangs around town, and she needs your help. Previously: Sidman suggested where those folks might go out and spoke with hospitality folks who predicted a rough landing for them.

• Here’s a list of planned demonstrations and protests around Inauguration Day. Here’s the long list of road closures. Text DCINAUG to 888-777 to get alerts from DC police. See Mayor Bowser‘s list of security precautions. And look up! You may see security drones….

• Metro unveiled its commemorative SmarTrip card for Trump’s inauguration.

• Did you receive a box of 27 packets of Penzeys’ “Resist!” spice gratis? Here’s why.

• The pandas’ public debut is planned for January 24, and DC hotels have packages available—one starts at $5,500.

• I spoke with Francesca Zambello, Washington National Opera’s artistic director, about the 20-minute operas she com­missioned. They will debut this Saturday.

Local news links :

• Intralot and a subcontractor will pay the District $6.5 million to settle allegations (without admitting wrongdoing) that they violated DC’s requirements for minority contractors. The companies were behind DC’s failed sports-betting program. (Washington City Paper)

• “Trophy” office spaces are still in demand. (WTOP)

• Virginia Tech’s odd-looking “Innovation Campus” building in Potomac Yard (which I love, even though I think I may be wrong about it?) will open next week. (ALXnow)

• REI is closing its “experiences” business, which means no more of its local kayak tours. (PoPville)

• Outgoing US Attorney Matthew Graves reflects on January 6. (WTOP)

• Tree felled. (ARLnow)

• Can you read cursive? The National Archives needs you. (WUSA)

Tuesday’s event picks, by Briana Thomas :

• Join a conversation with Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King at the MLK Memorial Library. (Free)

• Steel yourself at a Profs and Pints lecture called “Legal Guardrails for Trump 2.0” at Penn Social. ($16)

See all of Thomas’s picks for this week.



*Note to longtime readers: Yes, years ago we published a morning post/newsletter with the same name, written by the great Brittany Shepherd, who’s now a reporter for ABC News. We hope she views this post as a tribute and, if she reads this far, maybe sends an email to say what’s up?

