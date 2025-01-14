The Annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale Is Back

The annual Alexandria Boutique Warehouse Sale is coming back to Old Town for its 21st year next month. On Saturday, February 1, and Sunday, February 2, shoppers can expect to find deep discounts on clothing, shoes, jewelry, books, artwork, home goods, and more.

The two-day shopping event will take place in stores, pop-up tents, and outside the shops along King Street and some side streets—a “walkable” format that began in 2020 as an evolution of the event’s earlier iteration inside the Westin Alexandria Old Town hotel. So far this year, about 40 boutiques have signed on to participate, and shoppers can expect to find deals up to 80 percent off as retailers make way for spring merchandise.

Ahead of the weekend, the folks behind the event on Instagram’s @alxwarehousesale will give away gift cards to nearby shops and restaurants and share sale sneak peeks. The week of the event, ultra-organized attendees can download a sale map of participating businesses to make a shopping plan. Tickets aren’t required, and individual store hours vary. For more information, including a list of participating retailers, visit the Alexandria Warehouse Sale’s website.

