After a riveting Washington Commanders victory last Sunday, the DC football team will face the Detroit Lions on Saturday, January 18 at 8 PM. Here’s where to find good views—and discounted menu items—for the big night.

1 Dupont Cir., NW

Nine televisions, one big-screen wall, and plenty of specials make this Dupont bar a popular gameday watch spot. Specials include $11 smoked-chicken nachos and $27 Miller Lite buckets.

917 V St., NW

For sound-on projection screens and a “Hail to the QB” Combo, head to this bar near Howard University. Specials include a PBR tall boy with a shot of Jack (or Jayden) Daniels for $14, and “swatchos” with pulled pork, queso, and chili relish for $10.

1306 G St., NW; 4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The brewery with locations near Metro Center and in Shirlington will begin the festivities on Saturday with $15 Astro Kolsch pitchers. Head to Shirlington for $6 Fireball shots during all games this weekend.

1201 Half St., SE; 2429 Mandeville Ln., Alexandria

Both Atlas Brew Works’ Alexandria and Navy Yard locations, which typically close at 10 PM and 11 PM respectively, will remain open and streaming for the entire duration of the Commanders game.

8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax

“From kickoff to the final whistle” of Saturday’s game, this eclectic, burger-focused Mosaic District bar will serve a variety of food and drink specials. Some highlights: “pig wings” with Buffalo sauce; beef-fat tater tots; and a “Touchdown Tea” cocktail with black tea, vodka, and Cointreau.

1620 I St., NW

While this Downtown DC pub is the official bar of the Kansas City Chiefs, it will still offer beer towers starting at $38, queso dip for $10.99, and vodka-based “Kelce Cocktails” for $8.50 during all games this weekend.

300 Tingey St., SE

The Navy Yard restaurant and brewery will offer $10 liters during all college playoff and NFL games for the rest of the season.

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

This long-running Bethesda sports bar will show NFL divisional-round games on its 40-plus screens. Specials include $23 buckets and $18 pitchers of select beers.

1337 14th St., NW

Logan Circle’s beer destination will stream the Commanders divisional-round game on Saturday. On Sunday after 8 PM, it will hold its usual “keg kicking.” You’ll get to try out five new draft beers for $5 a pint—until the kegs are empty.

11 Pearl St., SW

Head to this Wharf fried chicken joint to see the Commanders play on over 10 screens. Popcorn chicken specials ($9) include Nashville hot with Alabama white sauce; ranch powder with Buffalo sauce; and more. Draft beers and frozen cocktails will go for $5 during the game.

1319 Connecticut Ave., NW

This Dupont institution boasts ample seating and plenty of screens. From 6 PM until closing on Saturday, the bar will offer $1 drafts, $20 Bud Light buckets, and $10 food specials. If the Commanders win this divisional, beers will go for $1 on Sunday.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Starting at 11:30 AM on both Saturday and Sunday, this barbecue operation will offer a “Pigskin Pizza and Wings” special, which comes with a fully loaded pizza and seven wings of your choice, for $49.

1201 South Joyce St., Arlington

This Pentagon City pizzeria and brewery will have $10 wings and $6 light beers Saturday night.

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

With happy hour specials extending to game day, Owen’s will offer $6 select drafts, $8 chicken and burger sliders, and $7 margaritas and hurricanes.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill taqueria will pour $42 margarita pitchers—with fruity, spicy, and floral flavors. If you’re looking for group-friendly takeout, its customizable taco boxes start at $55 for 10.

520 Florida Ave., NW

Pregame with a pep rally featuring the Washington Commanders Marching Band Brass Quintet, then grab dine-in food and drink specials like $12 pizzas ( pepperoni or white) and $20 pitchers of Miller Lite or Tavern Lager.

1314 U St., NW

This U Street sports bar will stream all angles of the big game on its 25-foot media wall. Come for a Thursday or Monday game and buy a bucket of domestic beer for $20.

507 Seventh St., NW

Gordon Ramsay’s Penn Quarter pizzeria will show every football game during playoffs weekend. For halftime lulls, check out the restaurant’s free arcade games.

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

At this local taqueria chain, guests can knock back any beer and a mezcal shot (from the restaurant’s collaboration with Rey Campero) for $15.

2411 18th St, NW

This Adams Morgan Filipino gastropub will bring back its $18 “Game Day” nachos and $16 Buffalo wings during all NFL games.

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

With sound-on television screens inside and outside, it’ll be hard to miss the NFL playoff action at this Park View beer garden. Specials include $5 beers like Montucky, Miller Light, and Bell’s Light Hearted.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill food hall will serve up 16-inch cheese pizzas for $12.50, chili cups and dogs for $8, and select drafts for $5.

901 U Street, NW

There are 11 screens, cheerleaders, and plenty of fanfare across two floors at this U Street hangout, and starting at 1 PM on Saturday, six-can bucket specials will go for $30. The bar will raffle off a Jayden Daniels jersey, and give out free jello shots every time the Commanders score.