Where to Get Brunch on MLK Day Around DC

Looking to end your long weekend with brunch? These DC area restaurants will serve up bottomless mimosas, breakfast burgers, and other indulgences this Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day converge.

523 Eighth St., SE; 1547 Seventh St., NW; and 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Balkan restaurant Ambar’s three locations—in Shaw, Capitol Hill, and Clarendon—will offer their all-you-can-eat Balkan brunch on Monday (starting at $36.99 per person). Happy hour drinks, like $8 old fashioneds and glasses of red sangria, will also be available during brunchtime.

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Get to this Bloomingdale pub before 10:07 a.m. to take advantage of its MLK brunch deal: 90 minutes of mix-and-match, bottomless brunch cocktails with the purchase of an entrée like chicken and French toast or a sausage eggs Benedict.

425 Seventh St., NW

The Penn Quarter offshoot of the New York Italian spot will open bright and early at 7 AM on Monday, and will offer a breakfast buffet and grab-and-go options. Buffet tickets are $29.95 per person, and the bar will open at 8 AM. Carmine’s plans to stream the inauguration on its six televisions.

520 Florida Ave., NW

For a full-fledged drag brunch, hosted by DC-based queen Mama Naytch and complete with a $24 bottomless mimosa deal, take a seat at Shaw’s Tavern between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The menu features Southern faves like hush puppies, country-fried steak, and biscuits and gravy.

476 K St., NW

Modern Mexican restaurant dLeña will extend its bottomless brunch special to Monday (10 AM to 3 PM). Load up on dishes like mahi mahi ceviche, huevos rancheros, and a carnitas skillet with salsa macha. All-you-can-eat brunch is $49 per person; bottomless drinks are $20 more.

98 District Sq., SW; 1901 14 St., NW; and 575 Seventh St., NW

Chef Roberto Santibañez’s Mexican restaurant, with locations in the Wharf, 14th Street corridor, and Penn Quarter, will serve up its “Fiesta de Bebidas” bottomless brunch. Starting at $31 per person (prices vary by location), the promotion lets you down as many Latin-inspired brunch cocktails as you want with the purchase of a main dish.

1337 11th St., NW

If you want the chef to make all of the tough ordering calls, get seated at locavore restaurant Nina May for its shareable “Chef’s Choice” prix fixe ($39 per person). You can also order a la carte dishes like roasted-cherry toast with lardo, or an omelet with parmesan and ricotta.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill Mexican spot will serve its brunch menu, with twists on classics like avocado toast with huarache and octopus; tres leches French toast; and eggs Benedict atop house-made sopes. For $20, add bottomless cocktails.

1612 14th St., NW

This Logan Circle seafood restaurant will offer its a la carte brunch menu. Our food critic is a fan of the eggs ponchartrain, shrimp po’boy, and green-chili-topped cheeseburger.

1207 Ninth St., NW

This eclectic Shaw eatery serves brunch daily, and Monday is no different. Look out for newcomers to the menu like Thai and Greek salads and Cajun-style shrimp and grits.