Downtown Belongs to MAGA Today

The wind blew and the graupel fell, and still they waited, thousands of Trump supporters in lines that snaked around the blocks near Capital One Arena on Sunday. The lines weren’t moving, and neither were they. After the Presidential Inaugural Committee requested TV screens be removed from the National Mall, Sunday’s victory rally and Monday’s whatever-you-call it, also scheduled for Capital One, was their best chance to see the guy they voted for.

Vendors who might have sold Harris/Walz gear last fall were stationed along the line selling MAGA wear, and as the weather got worse they covered piles of shirts that read “TRUMP THAT BITCH” and “I’M VOTING FOR THE OUTLAW” with garbage bags to protect them from the weather. At 10th and G, two very tall flexible flagpoles flew a half-dozen sigils each with messages like “TRUMP: BECAUSE I KIND OF LIKE FREEDOM AND SHIT.” There was lots of stuff available to purchase at a stand nearby.

No counterprotests were immediately apparent, just some PETA activists accompanying a damp white rat mascot with a sign urging budget cuts for the National Institutes of Health, and a lone guy carrying a pink “HARRIS” flag. Some people trying to move between the line and the anti-scale fencing along F Street outside the arena gave it a half-hearted slap as they passed.

The rally was scheduled to begin at 3 PM, but as that time came and went it seemed unlikely that most of the people outside would make it inside. On the Metro, some people who’d bailed tried to figure out how to get back to where they were staying. Not long after that, heavy snow began to fall.

