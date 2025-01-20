Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening! The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is pleased to announce Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, producer, writer and creator Nick Kroll as headlining entertainment for the 2025 National Leukemia Ball, which will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Inspired by his sister-in-law Niccole’s experience with blood cancer, Kroll has been lending his talent to help accelerate research for better treatments. The 2025 National Leukemia Ball is thrilled to partner with Nick to advance LLS’s mission to cure blood cancers and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families.

Now in its 38th year, the Leukemia Ball has raised over $74M for blood cancer research, patient support services, and advocacy efforts to help break down barriers to care and make treatments more accessible for all.

This incredible, mission-packed evening features live and silent auctions, lively reception and networking, dinner, dancing, sweepstakes, and more!

The 2025 National Leukemia Ball is Co-Chaired by Kimberly Davis-Riffe, Senior Partner & Advisory Market Leader, KPMG, and Katie Yanushonis, Senior Vice President, TMG. We are thrilled to honor Evelyn Baltimore, COO of Malloy Auto Group, with the highly esteemed James L. Eichberg Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025.

Special ‘thank you’ to our 2025 Presenting Partner, KPMG, our Exclusive Partners, LIUNA, BDO, Pohanka Auto Group, LINK Strategic Partners, Johnson & Johnson, and CJ Coakley, as well as our Diamond Partners, Truist and Hargrove, and Platinum Partners, TMG, Deloitte, EY, and Chiaramonte Construction Company. Thanks to our Media Partners Washingtonian, Fox5DC, iHeartMedia, WTOP, Comcast, Jones & Brown Productions, and Hanson Productions.

To purchase event partnerships and ticket experiences, or to learn more about the event and its impact, please visit: www.leukemiaball.org or email leukemiaball@lls.org today!