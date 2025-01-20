The Most Notable Looks From Today’s Inauguration

Often layered with symbolism and poised to go down in history, inaugural fashion is always a hot topic amid the news and traditions of inaugural events. Today’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president—and the events that led up to it—were no different. Here’s what we know about the occasion’s most notable attire.

President-elect Donald Trump has arrived at the White House to greet President Biden. https://t.co/ADnkUrbIqw — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) January 20, 2025

Melania Trump

The incoming FLOTUS’s navy coat and much buzzed-about hat were designed by Adam Lippes and Eric Javits, respectively. Lippes is an American designer who worked for Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta before launching his own eponymous label in 2004; New York-based Javitz is an accessories designer whose hats have also been worn by Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush. Melania’s 2025 ensemble is a stark contrast to the light blue one she wore in 2017, which evoked comparisons to Jackie Kennedy. Melania wore a black Dior cape coat to a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Jill Biden

With hours left as First Lady, Jill Biden wore an ensemble reportedly designed by Ralph Lauren in purple—a color that has historically been symbolic of unity. The shade appears similar to the one VP Kamala Harris wore on Inauguration Day in 2021.

Kamala Harris

The outgoing Vice President wore black pants and a black coat with a gray Hermès scarf—a style that was echoed by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who also wore all black with a gray scarf.

Usha Vance

The incoming Second Lady wore a light pink coat with matching scarf and belt by Oscar de la Renta, similar in hue to the one (also by Oscar de la Renta) that Hillary Clinton wore to Bill’s second swearing-in ceremony in 1997. Her tan suede boots are reportedly by Manolo Blahnik. On Saturday, she wore custom Oscar de la Renta to a dinner at the National Gallery of Art.

Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President’s Dinner. Photographed by Emily J. Higgins pic.twitter.com/nM5V9qgusV — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) January 19, 2025

Ivanka Trump

The first daughter wore a dark green dress, coat, and matching beret-style hat. She wore a custom pearl-and-crystal gown by Oscar de la Renta to the Inaugural Candlelight Dinner on Sunday, and a camel Oscar de la Renta coat to the wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday.

An unforgettable evening at the candlelight dinner on the eve of my father’s inauguration as the 47th President. ✨ pic.twitter.com/uqxqhTTOx1 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 20, 2025

To honor American veterans, @IvankaTrump wears an orchid appliqué cashmere coat in camel and jewel-button detailed dress. Photographed by Courtney Reed

Styled by Dania Lucero Ortiz pic.twitter.com/iiVKXAR3S6 — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) January 19, 2025

John Fetterman

The Pennsylvania senator who is known for his uber-casual style that stirred up a lot of controversy about the Senate dress code wore gym shorts and a go-to Carhartt hoodie to the swearing-in ceremony.

Kellyanne Conway is on Fox News now, wearing the same exact red, white and blue outfit she wore at the 2017 inauguration. [image or embed] — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) January 20, 2025 at 8:40 AM

Kellyanne Conway

For her appearance with Fox News this morning, Kellyanne Conway wore the same red, white, and blue Gucci coat that she did to Trump’s 2017 inauguration. At that time, she reportedly called the coat “Trump revolutionary wear.”

