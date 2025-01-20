News & Politics

Trump’s Inauguration: What We Overheard Around DC

From the scene near Capitol One Arena to Washington's bars, here's what people were saying.

Photo by Lydia Wei.
On a sunny, brisk day in Washington, DC, Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Only a limited group was allowed inside the Capitol Rotunda for the inauguration ceremony, so supporters, protesters, and everyone in between were dispersed around DC—an ideal opportunity for eavesdropping. Here’s what we heard around town on Monday.

Two people walking into Florida House: 

“Are you from Florida?” “No.” “Ah, so you’re an illegal!”

Photo by Daniella Byck.
Man selling Trump merchandise outside Capitol One Arena: 

“The Bernie Sanders rally is that way. Sorry, I thought you were all Bernie supporters because you don’t like spending money.”

Proud Boys marching on 8th & E Sts., NW: 

“Whose streets? Our streets!”

Photo by Evy Mages

Reaction at Old Ebbitt Grill to Trump getting sworn in:  

“Get all the tampons out of the men’s room right now!”

Photo by Jessica Sidman.
At the start of Trump’s inaugural address, a man drinking with two friends at the Tune Inn: 

“Am I the only one getting aroused right now?”

Photo by Daniella Byck.
A man in a navy MAGA hat at Union Pub after Trump’s inauguration ceremony:

“Last ones in, but we fucking made it. That was God!”

Photo by Daniella Byck.
