Weddings

This Wedding Was Filled With Candles and Red Roses

Other highlights included a musical performance by the groom and late-night McDonald's.

Lifelong Washingtonians Rahna and Jason, who together own the dance company Cerdafied Studios, met in September of 2006 when Rahna took her little brother to one of Jason’s hip hop dances classes for kids in Alexandria. They became friends, ultimately going to the same college, working together on music and other projects, and eventually dating.

Five years after they began dating, Jason—also a Latin recording artist—proposed at a recording studio in Fairfax. “He told me he was there with his friend writing a song for a project,” says Rahna. “When I got to the studio, they asked if I wanted to hear the song.” While everyone else quietly slipped out of the room, Rahna began to realize that the song was about her. “Once the song ended, our nephew came and took my hand and brought me to another room where Jason was waiting for me down on one knee with roses everywhere.” She said “yes!” and then drapes dropped for her to see both of their families there with them. “It was such a ‘beautiful moment.” After the proposal, the pair went to their dance studio under the guise of picking something up on the way to dinner, but once there, Jason surprised Rahna once more with a celebration including more than 75 of their friends and family.

For their May wedding, Rahna and Jason wanted a romantic vibe with red roses and candles “everywhere,” and an otherwise black-and-white color scheme. The eclectic menu included General Tso’s chicken, lo mein, carne asada, chicken, seafood, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, plus a dessert buffet, and McDonald’s as a late-night snack. Also on the itinerary: a performance by Jason (including of the song he proposed with), and a surprise dance routine that Rahna put together of all his tour dancers, past and present.

See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Erin Kelleher Photography

Venue: St. Raymond’s Catholic Church (ceremony); CrystalView Weddings & Events (reception)

Florist: CrystalView Weddings & Events

Caterer: Bella Cuisine

Cake: Balducci’s McLean

Hairstylist: Tony Maroun

Makeup: Nour Kazoun Artistry

Bride’s attire: Enzoani from Elegance by Roya

Groom’s attire: Indochino

Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux

Music: DJ Reckless (cocktail hours);  DJ Sax (saxophonist);  DJ Livitup (reception)

Transportation: DC Limo & Car Service
Videographer: 87 and Smith; watch the wedding video here 

More:
