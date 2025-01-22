This String-Light-Filled Wedding Featured a Speakeasy-Inspired Bar

Alyx, an Army civilian, and Alexa an Army officer, met by total chance at the bar at Harry’s, where thy were each waiting to meet up with their friends to catch the Fourth of July fireworks. Alyx turned when she heard her named mentioned—it was actually Alex introducing himself to the bartender. Their eyes met, and sparks flew. A little over a year later, Alex popped the question in front of the Lincoln Memorial after the pair sipped on frozen margaritas on a rooftop under the moonlight. Alyx said “yes!” and the two celebrated with drinks at Off the Record.

For their July wedding, they wanted a “modern glam meets Queen’s Gambit meets Spy Games” theme, decorated in black, white, and green, with a speakeasy lounge. The floor-to-ceiling lighting that served as the backdrop for their on-stage ceremony was among the more important details for the couple, who chose tall white centerpieces the reception tables and a black-and-white bar to complement the theme.

See the details of their big day below.

The Details

