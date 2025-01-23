The Washington Commanders are just one win away from the Super Bowl, so expect some packed bars during Sunday’s 3 PM game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s where you can watch the showdown, cheer on the team, and enjoy a few food and drink specials:

801 Florida Ave., NW

This LeDroit Park gastropub will serve $7 crushes and $5 Miller Lites.

917 V St., NW

For sound-on projection screens, head to this bar near Howard University. Specials include a PBR tall boy with a shot of Jack (or Jayden) Daniels for $14, and “swatchos” with pulled pork, queso, and chili relish for $10.

4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The beer spot’s Shirlington location will offer $15 Astro Kolsch and $20 Miller pitchers.

8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax

“From kickoff to the final whistle” of Sunday’s game, this eclectic Mosaic District bar will serve a variety of food and drink specials. Some highlights: “pig wings” with Buffalo sauce; beef-fat tater tots; and a “Touchdown Tea” cocktail with black tea, vodka, and Cointreau.

1600 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This Arlington brewery will begin offering its happy hour menu—featuring $10 meatballs, $8 jalapeño deviled eggs, and $7 mules—at 3 PM on Sunday.

1620 I St., NW

While this downtown pub is the official bar of the Kansas City Chiefs, it will still offer beer towers starting at $38, queso dip for $10.99, and vodka-based “Kelce Cocktails” for $8.50 during all games this weekend.

1716 I St., NW

The 46-year-old Downtown DC bar will offer a lineup of specials while streaming Sunday’s game from their 17 screens. On the menu: $10 loaded chili-cheese dog combos, sliders, and “RFK Wings” with mumbo sauce, as well as $5 well drinks.

2918 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax; 520 Mill St., NE, Vienna

At this brewery’s Fairfax and Vienna locations, find happy hour specials all day—including $5 pints of local beer and $1 off game day bites like wings, nachos, and soft pretzels.

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

This long-running Bethesda sports bar will show conference championship games on its 40-plus screens. Specials include $23 buckets and $18 pitchers of select beers.

5037 Connecticut Ave., NW

This Chevy Chase pizzeria and ping pong hangout will offer its full drink list, plus $5 beer-and-shot combos.

627 H St., NW

This Chinatown venue’s whiskey bar will offer $5 cans of Devil’s Backbone Capit-Ale and 16-ounce Bud Lights.

919 U Street., NW; 4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Half-priced quesadillas, $6 house margs, and $5 beers are on the game day menu at this Mexican hangout’s U Street location. Make your way to Ballston for $2 margaritas and beers, along with $10 taco trios.

2411 18th St, NW

This Adams Morgan Filipino gastropub will sling $18 nachos, $16 Buffalo wings, and $5 select beers

13188 Marina Way, Woodbridge

For $8 burger specials, $3 select beers, and 15 televisions streaming the big game, visit this Woodbridge waterfront restaurant.

11 Pearl St., SW

Head to this Wharf fried-chicken joint to see the Commanders play on over 10 screens. Popcorn chicken specials ($9) include flavors like Nashville hot with Alabama white sauce; ranch powder with Buffalo sauce; and more. Draft beers and frozen cocktails will go for $5 during the game.

1319 Connecticut Ave., NW

This Dupont institution boasts ample seating and plenty of screens. During gametime, the bar will offer $4 Madhatter Lite drafts, $20 Bud Light buckets, and $10 food specials. If the Commanders win this game, beers will go for $1.

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

With sound-on television screens inside and outside, it’ll be hard to miss the NFC championship action at this Park View beer garden. Specials include $5 beers like Montucky, Miller Light, and Bell’s Light Hearted.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Starting at 11:30 AM on both Saturday and Sunday, this barbecue operation will offer a pizza and wings special. For $49, you get 21 wings in three flavors (slow-smoked BBQ; honey/Sriracha; and Buffalo) plus a pie loaded with bacon, pepperoni, pulled pork, caramelized onion, and three kinds of cheese.

1400 14th St., NW

The Muni—a new golf simulation and game bar—will show the sound-on game on TVs and 20-foot projection screens. Find $20 beer buckets and $12 pizzas at the bar.

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

With happy hour specials extending to game day, Owen’s will offer $6 select drafts, $8 sliders (chicken or beef), and $7 margaritas.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill taqueria will pour $42 margarita pitchers—with fruity, spicy, and floral flavors. If you’re looking for group-friendly takeout, its customizable taco boxes start at $55 for 10.

919 Fifth St., NW

This Bavarian-themed restaurant and brewhouse in Mount Vernon Triangle will offer $4 pretzels, $4-off house cocktails, and half-off Spaten draft lager during the big game.

520 Florida Ave., NW

Pregame with a pep rally featuring the Washington Commanders Marching Band Brass Quintet, then grab dine-in food and drink specials like $12 pizzas (pepperoni or white) and $20 pitchers of Miller Lite or Tavern Lager. In honor of the afternoon game, the bar will also offer a two-hour, $24 bottomless mimosa special.

507 Seventh St., NW

Gordon Ramsay’s Penn Quarter pizzeria will show every football game this weekend. For halftime lulls, check out the restaurant’s free arcade games.

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

At this local taqueria chain, guests can knock back any beer and a mezcal shot (from the restaurant’s collaboration with Rey Campero) for $15. The offer is available at all locations except Falls Church.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill food hall will serve up 16-inch cheese pizzas for $12.50, chili cups and dogs for $8, and select drafts for $5.

3400 11th St., NW

Play pool, watch the game, and find all-day happy hour specials (like $10 gyoza and cocktails) at this Columbia Heights bar.

901 U Street, NW

There will be 11 screens, cheerleaders, and plenty of fanfare across two floors at this U Street hangout, and starting at the top of Sunday’s game, six-can bucket specials will go for $30. The bar will also raffle off a Jayden Daniels jersey, and give out free jello shots every time the Commanders score.