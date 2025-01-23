4 Open Houses To See This Weekend

A Brightwood rowhouse, a recently renovated Cabin John house, and a lakeside Falls Church contemporary headline this weekend’s open house roundup. And in the luxury bracket: A Victorian-inspired townhome in Kalorama, built at the turn of the century.

A Brightwood Rowhouse

Price: $819,000

Where: 6205 12th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5

Lot size: 0.04 acres

Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Christopher Leary, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, January 26, 1 PM – 3 PM

A covered front porch and a wood-burning fireplace make for a welcoming vibe at this DC house. The renovated kitchen opens directly onto the back deck, and the lower level includes a finished recreation room and attached garage.

A Cabin John House

Price: $1.35 million

Where: 6418 83rd Pl.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

Lot size: 0.1 acres

Listing agent: Jeanne Sears, Coldwell Banker Realty

Open house: Saturday, January 25, 1 PM – 3 PM

This 1988 house features wood-beamed ceilings, built-in shelving, and a stone fireplace. Other selling points include a glass-walled bonus room and a full basement apartment with its own deck. The main level was renovated in 2016, and the primary bath was redone in 2023.

A Falls Church Contemporary

Price: $1.185 million, plus a $41 monthly HOA fee

Where: 6393 Lakeview Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Listing agents: Paige Patterson and Phyllis Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, January 26, 1 PM – 3 PM

This house was built in 1956 for Ramsey Clark, who would later serve as Attorney General under President Lyndon Johnson. The property includes private access to Lake Barcroft, plus a screened porch and backyard putting green. Inside, find a renovated kitchen and two fireplaces.

A Kalorama Victorian

Price: $3.095 million

Where: 1821 Wyoming Ave., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4.5

Lot size: 0.06 acres

Listing agent: Ethan Carson, Compass

Open house: Saturday, January 25, 1 PM – 3 PM

A custom marble fireplace and a formal dining room with a butler bar are among the highlights of this renovated 1909 rowhouse. Outdoor amenities include a rooftop deck, private yard, and a patio off the kitchen. Plus, the in-law apartment has its own wet bar.