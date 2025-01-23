February is Black History Month, and we’ve compiled a list of author talks, concerts, shows, and family-fun events to add to your plans:

Historically Black Phrases Live!

901 G St., NW February 1

Co-authors Tre’vell Anderson and Jarrett Hill of the book Historically Black Phrases host a hilarious game show at MLK Memorial Library. The two-hour contest quizzes contestants on their knowledge of Black vernacular, culture, movies, lyrics, and actors, along with a new category to spotlight the library’s “The Negro Motorist Green Book” exhibit (free with registration).

“African Americans and Labor” events

National Museum of African American History and Culture, 1400 Constitution Ave., NW Beginning February 2

Throughout February, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture will offer a mix of in-person and online events exploring the theme of African Americans and labor. Chefs will offer special menus at Sweet Home Cafe, kids can read stories about Black olympians and leaders like Stacey Abrams, and adults are invited to join an author talk with the Nap Ministry founder Tricia Hersey (free+).

Walk with Dr. Woodson: An Annual DC Tradition

1318 Vermont Ave., NW February 1

Walk in the footsteps of father of Black history Carter G. Woodson through Logan Circle and Shaw with actor Darius Wallace. Guests can take a half-mile guided tour to learn about the neighborhoods’ Black history landmarks as explained by Wallace, who will be portraying Woodson. After the tour, attendees can warm up with hot cocoa while watching a live performance at Shiloh Baptist Church (free, registration required).

“Sacred Spaces” exhibit

84 Franklin St., Annapolis February 8 through December 30

Browse mixed-media artist Jabari Jefferson’s new Black history exhibition “Sacred Spaces,” a tribute to local African American historic figures Harriet Tubman and Benjamin Banneker. The art installation narrates the connections between history and memory with the use of canvas works, sculptures, and oil paintings created from recycled books, clothing, and textiles (free).

Kente Weaving Workshop

2714 Georgia Ave., NW February 16

Tap into your creative streak at a hands-on workshop with master weaver Kwasi Asare at Black-owned bookstore Sankofa Video, Books & Cafe. You can learn about the African heritage of the kente cloth while creating your own unique fabric ($40).

DC Black History Film Festival

1215 U St., NW February 28

This annual festival celebrates Black culture through art and film at the Lincoln Theatre. The 2025 lineup is forthcoming, but last year’s events included documentary and short film screenings, discussions with filmmakers, and live performances (free).

The Washington Revels Jubilee Voices Concert

201 S. Washington St., Alexandria February 16

The Washington Revels Jubilee Voices return to the Lyceum for another uplifting traditional African American concert featuring storytelling, spirituals, dance, and a cappella music that will have the entire family clapping along (free).

RE|STORE: Edmond Dédé’s Morgiane

1215 U St., NW February 3

In February at the Lincoln Theatre, opera fans will have the rare opportunity to see the recently recovered Morgiane by 19th-century Black composer and conductor Edmond Dédé. Dédé’s four-act French opera—the first complete opera by an African American—was transcribed by Opera Lafayette and New Orleans’ Opera Créole to present to live audiences after the masterpiece had been lost for more than 130 years ($30+).

Black Brewers Tasting Party

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE February 8

Raise a glass to Black History Month at Metrobar’s Cheers and Beers tasting. The Black Brew Movement and DC Beer collaboration serves pours of 12 different beers from local Black brewers inside Brentwood’s lively 125-seat heated railcar bar and lounge ($32).

Seven Black Minutes comedy show

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE February 14

Busboys and Poets is hosting a Black love and history edition of comedy series Seven Black Minutes. Seven Black comedians from around the country will perform seven minutes of stand-up. There will also be a Black culture and history trivia contest, a DJ, and a best-dressed contest, where the winner gets $100 ($15+).

Bold & Beautiful: After Dark

1901 Fort Pl., SE February 6

The Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum’s first after-hours art party of the year offers music by Jerome Baker III, poetry making on a typewriter, a chocolate fountain with s’mores, and a walk through the “A Bold and Beautiful Vision” exhibit about the history of DC’s Black art education (free, registration required).

