A Chic, Modern Calla-Lily-Filled Wedding at the Ronald Reagan Buildling

Sarah and Caleb met at work. After a happy hour, Sarah says she decided to make the first move and reach out to Caleb. They started texting over the Christmas holiday and by Valentine’s Day, they were a couple. Three years later, Caleb proposed to Sarah along the Hudson River with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
Though they lived in Hoboken, New Jersey, the paired decided on a wedding at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in D.C. for their September wedding. Those chose a black-and-white color scheme to create a what their planner called a chic, timeless vibe, with decor that included lush, all-white florals and a black-and-white checkered dance floor. A lounge area, and small details included customized matches, playing cards, and a tic tac toe board were also part of the occasion.
Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Hawaii. See the details from their big day below.
The Details
Photographer: Carly Rose Photography
Venue: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
Planning and design: Rachel Kendall Events
Florist and rentals: Wander + Whimsy Floral
Invitations: Curated Events Co. via Etsy
Hair and makeup: Arrow Bella Weddings
Bride’s attire: Tara LaTour from Everthine Bridal
Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux
Bridesmaids’ attire: Anthropologie
Music: Washington Talent (ceremony strings); Marvelous Beats (cocktail hour violinist); Prime Time Band (reception)
Rentals: White Glove Rentals; Fabrication Events
Videographer: Ivory Tree Weddings