Three years after Kathy and Nick met as first-year law students in Texas, he proposed while they vacationed in Budapest for Thanksgiving. “We spent the next week visiting Christmas markets, thermal bathhouses, and ruin bars,” says Kathy.

Inspired by Nick’s affinity for houseplants, the couple’s botanical-themed August wedding used velvet and satin plus live plants—including a pair of 20-foot-high olive trees—to transform the venue into an enchanted forest. The escort display was a nod to Austin, Kathy’s hometown and the city where they met: The wall’s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH greeting and color emulated the mural at Jo’s Coffee, and the shots were filled with Knockout Martinis à la Matt’s El Rancho restaurant. Late-night bites included Nashville-style chicken sandwiches, plus thousands of home-baked treats at their Pittsburgh cookie table. A highlight of the celebration? “We thought we were compromising by selecting a DJ rather than a live band,” says Kathy. “But it was one of the best decisions of our planning. We received more comments about DJ Phlipz than any other aspect of our wedding.”

