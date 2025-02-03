4 Great Travel Deals

Unwind Near Charlottesville

Where: Crossroads Inn, North Garden, VA; 434-260-8792.

What’s special: Located next to Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, this inn offers panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and is only 15 minutes from Charlottesville. Built in 1820, it’s on the National Historic Register. Once a tavern, it has through the years welcomed tired travelers and hosted such notable guests as Thomas Jefferson, Martin van Buren, and Teddy Rosevelt. In 2022, Dean Andrews and Lynn Easton of Eaton Porter Group, which has a history of restoring historic inns, purchased the property. Today, photos line the walls telling the property’s story. Activities include cooking classes, horticulture workshops, and visiting nearby historic sites.

The deal: With the “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal, stay three nights and receive a complimentary farm-to-table four-course dinner on a Friday evening by using the code “WINTER2025” at checkout under “gift certificate code.” The dinner reservation can be made with guest relations upon check-in. Room rates start at $175. Use this booking link.

When: Valid for stays through March 31.

A Wellness Retreat on the Chesapeake Bay

Where: Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa, and Marina, Cambridge, MD; 410-901-1234.

What’s special: The Hyatt Regency resort has introduced a new and immersive wellness experience, the Somadome, a state-of-the-art meditation pod. Using color light therapy, magnets, and sound therapy, the experience is designed to promote mindful relaxation, improved stress response, and rejuvenation. At the spa, guests can also indulge in a variety of other treatments. In addition, there’s an indoor pool, fitness center, golf course, and regionally inspired dining at Water’s Edge Grill and Michener’s Library.

The deal: “The Washingtonian Exclusive” deal offers $15 off each person (up to two people) for the Somadome Meditation Pod Wellness Experience. The regular price is $30. Room rates start at $211. To get this deal, just bring a copy of this article to the spa.

When: Valid for stays through February.

Warm Up in the Sunshine State

Where: SkyBeach Hotel & Marina, St. Petersburg, FL; 727-867-1151.

What’s special: This newly renovated resort is located on the southern tip of St. Pete, with views of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Tampa Bay. There are two pools, a private beach with cabanas, water sports, and a complex with pickleball, beach volleyball, and tennis courts. At Azibi Stage, guests can hear live music. Dining options include SkyBar + Grill, a two-story beachfront bar, Paradeco Coffee Roasters, St. Petersburg café, and the upscale SouthSeas Tapas.

The deal: The “Exclusive Washingtonian Deal” includes 10 percent off the room rate, two complimentary welcome cocktails, and late checkout (subject to availability). Starting rates are $169 per room per night before the discount. To book, click here.

When: Valid on stays through December. Blackout dates apply.

DC Staycation

Where: Kimpton the George, 15 E St., NW; 202-347-4100.

What’s special: This boutique hotel on Capitol Hill puts guests within an easy walk or bike ride (the hotel offers complimentary bikes) to such DC attractions as Union Station, the US Capitol, the National Mall and Smithsonian museums, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and the Folger Shakespeare Library. There’s a 24-hour fitness center, yoga mats, and a hosted wine hour. There are plenty of neighborhood restaurants nearby, and the hotel is pet friendly.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes up to 15 percent off the Best Flexible Rate, a welcome gift of a bottle of wine and seasonal snack, and 50 percent off parking. Room rates start at $169 before the discount. Book with rate code: IDKPO.

When: Valid for stays through December 31.