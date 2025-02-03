A Ton of DC Area Restaurants Are Extending Winter Restaurant Week Specials

Metropolitan Washington Winter Restaurant Week came to its official end on Sunday, February 2, but many restaurants are keeping their specials going for a week longer. Plus, Alexandria and Falls Church’s Restaurant Weeks just started, and run through Sunday, February 9.

1320 19th St., NW ; 4948 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda

This modern Mediterranean restaurant, with locations in Dupont and Bethesda, will offer $35 brunch and $55 dinner specials through Sunday, February 9. Brunch includes a mezze and dessert buffet, as well as a bottomless main course; at dinner, there’s a four-course menu.

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Both the Shaw and Navy Yard locations of this cheffy pizza spot will extend their $35 brunch and $40 dinner menus (think house salads, personal pies, and Italian rainbow cookies) a bit longer. Shaw will keep the prix fixe through Thursday, February 6, while Navy will serve it through Sunday, February 9.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

This seafood-focused Silver Spring restaurant will hold onto its $35 brunch and lunch menus, and $55 dinners thorough Sunday, February 9. On the menu: Maryland crab soup, seafood pasta in tomato/brown-butter sauce, and a red velvet whoopie pie.

23 Eighth St. SE ; 1547 Seventh St., NW ; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

At Balkan restaurant Ambar‘s Capitol Hill, Clarendon, and Shaw locations, find $25 lunch and $55 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. At both meals, fill up on unlimited small plates like beet tzatziki, feta-topped Balkan salad, and fire-roasted peppers. Dinner comes with a dessert plus a glass of wine, beer, or a cocktail.

1315 14th St., NW

This Logan Circle wine bar will extend its $55 dinner (but not brunch) through Monday, February 10. Expect comfort fare like mushroom tartines, comte-filled ravioli, and coq au vin.

606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria

Alexandria’s Restaurant Week runs now through Sunday, February 9, and this longtime Old Town French spot has $35 brunch and $40 or $50 dinner options. The less expensive dinner menu features cheeseburgers and moules frites, while the $50 menu offers escargots, pepper-crusted duck, and a cheese course.

1906 14th St., NW

14th Street bistro Bresca kicked off Winter Restaurant Week festivities early in mid-January—and it’ll end them on Sunday, February 9. The $65 three-course prix fixe offers a hazelnut-squash parfait, pork loin with mustard, and a chicory-rum chocolate tart. For $30 more, upgrade to a five-course menu.

2411 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

This Del Ray cheese shop/wine bar is offering a $40 dinner menu—of personal cheese boards, cheesesteaks, and cheesecake with fruit compote— through Sunday, February 9.

3201 New Mexico Ave. ; 2201 M St., NW

This casual American restaurant in A.U. Park and the West End does Restaurant Week a bit differently. Choose three courses from their regular menus for $35 at brunch and lunch, and $40 at dinner, through Sunday, February 9.

1100 15th St., NW

Dauphine’s New Orleans-inspired brunch ($35) and dinner ($55) menus are available through Sunday, February 9. On the menu: marinated mussels with fried saltines, lobster-and-spinach quiche, blackened catfish, and strawberry shortcake.

1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This Viceroy Hotel dining room in Logan Circle will offer $35 brunch and $40 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. For $15 more at dinner, tack on an extra course of duck breast with black-pepper gnocchi, smoked trout cakes with potato chips, or fried Brussels sprouts with lemon yogurt.

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

At chef Danny Lledó’s new, more casual sibling to his tasting room Xiquet, the $65 dinner menu runs through Saturday, February 8. The menu includes seared scallops with lime caviar, Iberico pork paella, and carrot cake with orange-carrot sorbet.

1201 Half St., SE

Head to this retro Navy Yard spot for $35 brunches and $40 dinners through Sunday, February 9. Options include calamari with spicy cherry peppers, chicken and sweet-potato waffles, and pie à la mode.

99 Market Sq., SW

The Wharf steak-and-seafood restaurant will run its $35 brunch and lunch menus and $65 dinner option through Sunday, February 9. Nearby sister restaurant Bistro du Jour is also extending Restaurant Week.

1825 14th St., NW

This Logan Circle restaurant with Spanish and Mediterranean influences will serve its $35 brunch and $55 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9.

1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW ; 925 13th St., NW ; 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington

Three locations of the international-themed Immigrant Food will keep its $25 brunches and $40 or $50 dinner menus going through Sunday, February 9.

1124 23rd St., NW

Try Enrique Limardo’s whimsical Spanish/Mediterranean fare on a $65 prix fixe through Sunday, February 9. Add wine pairings for $40, or shavings of Périgord truffle for $15 per gram. Nearby sister restaurant the Saga is also extending Restaurant Week.

5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Seven Reasons and Imperfecto’s playful sister restaurant in Chevy Chase will serve $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. Look for fun bites like arepa croquettes, guava-cheesecake waffles, and manguito soft serve.

4435 Willard Ave., Chevy Chase

Geoff Tracy’s Friendship Heights Italian restaurant will offer build-your-own prix fixe lunch ($35) and dinner ($40) menus through Sunday, February 9.

3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Clarendon’s neighborhood-y Italian/American restaurant is serving $25 lunch and $55 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. Offerings include clams oregenata; lobster spaghetti; and grilled lamb chops.

1940 11th St., NW

At this Southwest-inspired wine hangout, snag a $25-per-person brunch menu or a $110-per-couple dinner menu through Sunday, February 9. Both meals come with a beverage—a cocktail at brunch and a bottle of wine at dinner.

3100 N. Washington Blvd., Arlington

Through Sunday, February 9, visit this French-German eatery in Clarendon for a $35 lunch or $55 dinner.

98 District Sq., SW ; 1901 14 St., NW; 575 Seventh St., NW

All three of this modern Mexican restaurant’s locations—at the Wharf, on 14th Street, and in Penn Quarter—will serve $35 brunch and lunch menus and $40 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9.

1199 H St., NW

You have until Saturday, February 8 to try this Penn Quarter Italian spot‘s $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus.

1337 11th St., NW

This locavore dining room in Shaw is offering a unique dinner option. For $55 per person, share a family-style six course menu that includes tempura cod; oysters ssam; cacio e pepe agnolotti; and more. Its four course brunch is also family-style, and $35 per person. A minimum of two participants is required for each, and both menus will be available through February 9.

5534 Connecticut Ave., NW

Nina May’s sister restaurant Opal will also extend its Restaurant Week menus—a $35 brunch and $55 dinner—through Sunday, February 9.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill cantina is serving $25 brunch and lunch menus and a $55 dinner option through Sunday, February 9.

3000 K St., NW

This six-month-old Georgetown Waterfront dining room is offering $35 brunches and $65 dinners through Sunday, February 9. The Spanish/Mediterranean menus include dishes like whipped labne brûlée, smoked-lamb arancini, pasta al limone, and goat-cheese flan.

501 Florida Ave., NW

Through Sunday, February 9, this all-day cafe/bar/dining room in LeDroit Park will offer $25 lunch, $40 dinner, and $110 dinner-for-two menus. Hits include masa gnocchi, arepas, burgers, and guava pastries. Spring for the two-person dinner menu and share a feast of hanger steak, sausages, pork skewers, and grilled shrimp.

1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

Ballston Spanish restaurant SER is serving $25 lunch and $40 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. Choose options like penne with manchego and chorizo; chicken in garlic and wine sauce; and traditional flan. A wine pairing is $25 more.

931 H St., NW

At chef Enrique Limardo’s modern Latin restaurant, $35 brunch and $65 dinner menus will be available through Sunday, February 9. At lunch, there’s ceviche with coconut foam; chicken and guava mole; and Venezuelan flan. In the evening, go for beef tartare with sweet-plantain brioche; bomba rice with maitake-mushroom ragu; and a dark-chocolate/matcha tart.

915 F St., NW

Through Sunday, February 9, the Penn Quarter location of Edward Lee’s Southern/Korean concept will offer $35 brunch and lunch menus, and a $55 dinner menu. The daytime menus feature dishes like butternut-squash bisque, smoked short rib, and gingerbread pudding with miso-orange caramel. Stop by at night and try chicken-fried sweetbreads with fennel beignets or roast chicken with kimchi dumplings.

1120 King St., Alexandria

Old Town eatery Vermilion is running $25 brunch and $5o dinner menus through Sunday, February 9.