A Ton of DC Area Restaurants Are Extending Winter Restaurant Week Specials

There's still time to snag a special brunch, lunch, or dinner prix fixe.

An array of brunch dishes at River Club. Photograph by Birch Thomas.

Metropolitan Washington Winter Restaurant Week came to its official end on Sunday, February 2, but many restaurants are keeping their specials going for a week longer. Plus, Alexandria and Falls Church’s Restaurant Weeks just started, and run through Sunday, February 9.

Ala

1320 19th St., NW ; 4948 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda

This modern Mediterranean restaurant, with locations in Dupont and Bethesda, will offer $35 brunch and $55 dinner specials through Sunday, February 9. Brunch includes a mezze and dessert buffet, as well as a bottomless main course; at dinner, there’s a four-course menu.

All-Purpose Pizzeria

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Both the Shaw and Navy Yard locations of this cheffy pizza spot will extend their $35 brunch and $40 dinner menus (think house salads, personal pies, and Italian rainbow cookies) a bit longer. Shaw will keep the prix fixe through Thursday, February 6, while Navy will serve it through Sunday, February 9.

All Set

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

This seafood-focused Silver Spring restaurant will hold onto its $35 brunch and lunch menus, and $55 dinners thorough Sunday, February 9. On the menu: Maryland crab soup, seafood pasta in tomato/brown-butter sauce, and a red velvet whoopie pie.

Ambar

23 Eighth St. SE ; 1547 Seventh St., NW ; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Guests dine at Ambar. Photograph courtesy of Ambar.

At Balkan restaurant Ambar‘s Capitol Hill, Clarendon, and Shaw locations, find $25 lunch and $55 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. At both meals, fill up on unlimited small plates like beet tzatziki, feta-topped Balkan salad, and fire-roasted peppers. Dinner comes with a dessert plus a glass of wine, beer, or a cocktail.

Amélie

1315 14th St., NW

The bar at Amélie. Photo by Germain Michel.

This Logan Circle wine bar will extend its $55 dinner (but not brunch) through Monday, February 10. Expect comfort fare like mushroom tartines, comte-filled ravioli, and coq au vin.

Bastille

606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria

Alexandria’s Restaurant Week runs now through Sunday, February 9, and this longtime Old Town French spot has $35 brunch and $40 or $50 dinner options. The less expensive dinner menu features cheeseburgers and moules frites, while the $50 menu offers escargots, pepper-crusted duck, and a cheese course.

Bresca

1906 14th St., NW

14th Street bistro Bresca kicked off Winter Restaurant Week festivities early in mid-January—and it’ll end them on Sunday, February 9. The $65 three-course prix fixe offers a hazelnut-squash parfait, pork loin with mustard, and a chicory-rum chocolate tart. For $30 more, upgrade to a five-course menu.

Cheesetique

2411 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria 

Cheestique Cheap Eats 2016, cheap date night restaurants
Cheeses at Cheesetique. Photo by Scott Suchman

This Del Ray cheese shop/wine bar is offering a $40 dinner menu—of personal cheese boards, cheesesteaks, and cheesecake with fruit compote— through Sunday, February 9.

Chef Geoff’s

3201 New Mexico Ave. ; 2201 M St., NW

This casual American restaurant in A.U. Park and the West End does Restaurant Week a bit differently. Choose three courses from their regular menus for $35 at brunch and lunch, and $40 at dinner, through Sunday, February 9.

Dauphine’s

1100 15th St., NW

The bar at Dauphine’s. Photograph by Jennifer Chase.

Dauphine’s New Orleans-inspired brunch ($35) and dinner ($55) menus are available through Sunday, February 9. On the menu: marinated mussels with fried saltines, lobster-and-spinach quiche, blackened catfish, and strawberry shortcake.

Dovetail

1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This Viceroy Hotel dining room in Logan Circle will offer $35 brunch and $40 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. For $15 more at dinner, tack on an extra course of duck breast with black-pepper gnocchi, smoked trout cakes with potato chips, or fried Brussels sprouts with lemon yogurt.

El Taller de Xiquet

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

At chef Danny Lledó’s new, more casual sibling to his tasting room Xiquet, the $65 dinner menu runs through Saturday, February 8. The menu includes seared scallops with lime caviar, Iberico pork paella, and carrot cake with orange-carrot sorbet.

Gatsby

1201 Half St., SE

A breakfast plate at Gatsby. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Head to this retro Navy Yard spot for $35 brunches and $40 dinners through Sunday, February 9. Options include calamari with spicy cherry peppers, chicken and sweet-potato waffles, and pie à la mode.

The Grill

99 Market Sq., SW

The Wharf steak-and-seafood restaurant will run its $35 brunch and lunch menus and $65 dinner option through Sunday, February 9. Nearby sister restaurant Bistro du Jour is also extending Restaurant Week.

Gypsy Kitchen

1825 14th St., NW

This Logan Circle restaurant with Spanish and Mediterranean influences will serve its $35 brunch and $55 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9.

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW ; 925 13th St., NW ; 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington

Three locations of the international-themed Immigrant Food will keep its $25 brunches and $40 or $50 dinner menus going through Sunday, February 9.

Imperfecto

1124 23rd St., NW

The interior of Imperfecto. Photograph by Jennifer Chase.

Try Enrique Limardo’s whimsical Spanish/Mediterranean fare on a $65 prix fixe through Sunday, February 9. Add wine pairings for $40, or shavings of Périgord truffle for $15 per gram. Nearby sister restaurant the Saga is also extending Restaurant Week.

JOY by Seven Reasons

5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Joy by Seven Reasons. Photograph by Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger.

Seven Reasons and Imperfecto’s playful sister restaurant in Chevy Chase will serve $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. Look for fun bites like arepa croquettes, guava-cheesecake waffles, and manguito soft serve.

Lia’s

4435 Willard Ave., Chevy Chase

Geoff Tracy’s Friendship Heights Italian restaurant will offer build-your-own prix fixe lunch ($35) and dinner ($40) menus through Sunday, February 9.

Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Clarendon’s neighborhood-y Italian/American restaurant is serving $25 lunch and $55 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. Offerings include clams oregenata; lobster spaghetti; and grilled lamb chops.

Lulu’s Winegarden

1940 11th St., NW

Happy hour at Lulu’s Wine Garden. Photo courtesy of the restaurant.

At this Southwest-inspired wine hangout, snag a $25-per-person brunch menu or a $110-per-couple dinner menu through Sunday, February 9. Both meals come with a beverage—a cocktail at brunch and a bottle of wine at dinner.

Lyon Hall

3100 N. Washington Blvd., Arlington

Through Sunday, February 9, visit this French-German eatery in Clarendon for a $35 lunch or $55 dinner.

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW ; 1901 14 St., NW; 575 Seventh St., NW

Mi Vida’s 14th Street location. Photograph by Washingtonian staff.

All three of this modern Mexican restaurant’s locations—at the Wharf, on 14th Street, and in Penn Quarter—will serve $35 brunch and lunch menus and $40 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9.

Modena

1199 H St., NW

You have until Saturday, February 8 to try this Penn Quarter Italian spot‘s $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

This locavore dining room in Shaw is offering a unique dinner option. For $55 per person, share a family-style six course menu that includes tempura cod; oysters ssam; cacio e pepe agnolotti; and more. Its four course brunch is also family-style, and $35 per person. A minimum of two participants is required for each, and both menus will be available through February 9.

Opal

5534 Connecticut Ave., NW

Rainbow carrots with pickled shallots at Opal. Photograph by Deb Lindsey.

Nina May’s sister restaurant Opal will also extend its Restaurant Week menus—a $35 brunch and $55 dinner—through Sunday, February 9.

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Brunch dishes at Paraiso. Photo courtesy of Anne Kim.

This Capitol Hill cantina is serving $25 brunch and lunch menus and a $55 dinner option through Sunday, February 9.

River Club

3000 K St., NW

This six-month-old Georgetown Waterfront dining room is offering $35 brunches and $65 dinners through Sunday, February 9. The Spanish/Mediterranean menus include dishes like whipped labne brûlée, smoked-lamb arancini,  pasta al  limone, and goat-cheese flan.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

Through Sunday, February 9, this all-day cafe/bar/dining room in LeDroit Park will offer $25 lunch, $40 dinner, and $110 dinner-for-two menus.  Hits include masa gnocchi, arepas, burgers, and guava pastries. Spring for the two-person dinner menu and share a feast of hanger steak, sausages, pork skewers, and grilled shrimp.

SER

1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

Ballston Spanish restaurant SER is serving $25 lunch and $40 dinner menus through Sunday, February 9. Choose options like penne with manchego and chorizo; chicken in garlic and wine sauce; and traditional flan. A wine pairing is $25 more.

Seven Reasons

931 H St., NW

At chef Enrique Limardo’s modern Latin restaurant, $35 brunch and $65 dinner menus will be available through Sunday, February 9. At lunch, there’s ceviche with coconut foam; chicken and guava mole; and Venezuelan flan. In the evening, go for  beef tartare with sweet-plantain brioche; bomba rice with maitake-mushroom ragu; and a dark-chocolate/matcha tart.

Succotash Prime

915 F St., NW

Succotash Prime in Penn Quarter. Photography by Rachel Paraoan.

Through Sunday, February 9, the Penn Quarter location of Edward Lee’s Southern/Korean concept will offer $35 brunch and lunch menus, and a $55 dinner menu. The daytime menus feature dishes like butternut-squash bisque, smoked short rib, and gingerbread pudding with miso-orange caramel. Stop by at night and try chicken-fried sweetbreads with fennel beignets or roast chicken with kimchi dumplings.

Vermilion

1120 King St., Alexandria

Ricotta pancakes at Vermilion in Alexandria. Photograph by Leading DC.

Old Town eatery Vermilion is running $25 brunch and $5o dinner menus through Sunday, February 9.

Jane Godiner
