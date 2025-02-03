Less than 24 hours after becoming the first Black woman in 50 years to win a country music genre Grammy award, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has announced the cities and dates for her latest tour—and unlike Taylor Swift, she’ll bring the show to the Washington, DC, area.

The tour is named “Cowboy Carter” after the singer-songwriter’s latest album. Northwest Stadium in Landover will be her penultimate stop, where she’ll perform on both Friday, July 4 and Monday, July 7. Other stops on her 22-performance tour include Los Angeles, Chicago, Paris, London, and her home city of Houston.

Tour tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 14, at noon via beyonce.com—but people who subscribe to her website will have access to a “BeyHive” presale on Tuesday, February 11; fans who sign up in time for the artist presale will be able to secure tickets on Thursday, February 13; and some Citi, Verizon, and Mastercard customers will have access to respective, exclusive presale dates.

LiveNation and Ticketmaster will not list ticket prices until the official sale dates.