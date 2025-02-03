Looking for a place where luxury meets convenience? Crosby, located at 300 K Street NW in Mount Vernon Triangle, boasts thoughtfully designed amenities that elevate urban living. From elegant communal spaces to convenient features, there’s something for everyone.

Warm & Welcoming

Crosby’s lobby blends style and functionality to create an inviting ambiance for remote work and relaxation with ample coworking spaces, a conference room, cozy lounges with large TVs and a panoramic fireplace. For life’s practical needs, Crosby’s ground floor features a 24/7 concierge, package room, mailroom and bike storage. The lobby also has on-demand beverage dispensers – one for coffee, one for wine!

Fitness at Your Fingertips

Crosby’s fitness center supports active, healthy lifestyles with state-of-the-art Matrix machines and Echelon equipment, offering residents a modern and versatile workout experience. The immersive fitness room includes spinning and rowing machines and an Echelon Reflect Fitness Mirror, which offers thousands of on-demand classes and live workouts led by expert instructors. A separate yoga and barre room creates a peaceful environment for stretching and mindfulness.

A Rooftop Oasis

Crosby’s rooftop offers residents a luxurious retreat with a penthouse-level pool and an expansive sun deck – residents can unwind in cabana-style seating and sun-shelf loungers. Socializing is easy with fire pits, grilling areas and shaded seating spaces, all surrounded by stunning views of the Capitol, the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral.

Endless Entertainment

Crosby’s penthouse-level clubroom seamlessly blends comfort and functionality, creating an ideal setting for relaxation and social events. It boasts a full-service kitchen with island seating, a sleek modern fireplace and areas for dining and entertainment, including a billiards table and televisions. For those working remotely, the clubroom is complemented by cozy lounge seating throughout the space, along with a well-equipped conference room.

Elevated Living

Crosby offers thoughtfully designed amenities, including a spacious ground-floor pet spa that caters to the needs of furry companions. Residents can choose from various layouts, including studios to two-bedroom units with dens, as well as four exclusive penthouse suites. All residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, ensuring ample natural light fills every home.

Crosby is now offering two months free on 13-month leases and three months free on 24-month leases. Visit livecrosby.com or call 202-898-1800 to set up a tour and stay connected with Crosby on Instagram and Facebook.