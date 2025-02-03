30 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

Savor food deals during Alexandria Restaurant Week, or attend the opening of comedian Sarah Silverman’s new musical at Arena Stage.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

February 3–February 9

Alexandria Restaurant Week. Dine out at a discount this week during Alexandria Restaurant Week. There are more than 90 restaurants to choose from this year, each offering multi-course prix fixe dinner menus at $30, $40, or $50 a person, as well as deals at fast-casual eateries like Deli and Toastique (through Sun, $30+, various Alexandria locations). The Bedwetter: The Musical. Actress Sarah Silverman’s co-written production The Bedwetter: The Musical opens at Arena Stage. The off-Broadway show brings the comedian’s best-selling 2010 memoir to life (Tues through March 16, $69+, Southwest DC). “Sacred Spaces” exhibit. Browse mixed-media artist Jabari Jefferson’s new Black history exhibition “Sacred Spaces,” a tribute to local African American historic figures Harriet Tubman and Benjamin Banneker. The art installation narrates the connections between history and memory with the use of canvas works, sculptures, and oil paintings created from recycled books, clothing, and textiles (opens Sat, free, Annapolis). Morgiane opera. This week at the Lincoln Theatre, opera fans will have the rare opportunity to see the recently recovered Morgiane by 19th-century Black composer and conductor Edmond Dédé. Dédé’s four-act French opera—the first complete opera by an African American—was transcribed by Opera Lafayette and New Orleans’ Opera Créole to present to live audiences after the masterpiece had been lost for more than 130 years (Mon, $30+, U Street Corridor). Phillips after 5. Do you love art? If so, the Phillips Collection is throwing an evening love-themed party for art admirers. Guests can listen to live music by local indie band Cinema Hearts, craft friendship bracelets, make puzzles, sip Valentine’s drinks, and sit in on an art talk at the museum (Thurs, $20, Dupont).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Play literary trivia at Kramers (Mon, free, Dupont).

Local creators showcase a collection of DC-themed oil paintings, tapestry, and more in “The District 51 Art Show” exhibit at Touchstone Gallery (through Sun, free, Northwest DC).

Watch a screening of Talking Black in America at Planet Word (Sat, free, Downtown).

Browse “Hold On, Change is Coming” Black History Month exhibit at Zenith Gallery, and then join a talk with one of the artists (Sat, free, Northwest DC).

Professor Andrew K. Diemer leads a lecture based on his Black history book Vigilance (Sat, free, but registration required, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture).

Tour gardens around the world with botanical horticulturist Keith Tomlinson (Sun, $30, virtual).

Community and heritage:

Join an online lecture about “Capital Brutalism,” currently on view at the National Building Museum (Mon, $25, virtual).

Ring in the Lunar New Year with bites from local food trucks, and live cultural performances at Twin Lakes Golf Course (Sat, free, Fairfax).

Theater and shows:

Music and concerts:

Bring-your-own-vinyl to Le Mont Royal and listen to DJ Baby Alcatraz spin tunes (Mon, free, Adams Morgan).

Indie duo Fiji Blue plays at DC9 Nightclub (Tues, $20+, Shaw).

Art pop band Rubblebucket is live in concert at 9:30 Club (Wed, $30, U Street Corridor).

Washington Wizards’ Friday Night Concert Series returns with headliners Backyard Band and Junkyard Band, and rapper T.I. (Fri, February 21, $12+, Capital One Arena).

If you’re a fan of R&B singer SZA, you can add this popular dance party to your night-out plans (Fri, $20+, Wharf).

Clap along to Greensky Bluegrass’ banjo-beats at Anthem (Fri, $45+, Wharf).

Bites and beverages:

Raise a glass to Black History Month at Metrobar’s Cheers and Beers tasting (Sat, $32, Brentwood).

Go on a A Culinary Homage with Jessica Harris to taste Black historic figure James Baldwin’s favorite meals (Sat, $30 for meal ticket, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture).

Things to do with kids:

Science and imagination come together for storyboard and sound effect adventures at “Animationland” (through May 11, $19 for all ages over 1, Downtown).

Kids can watch a Josephine Baker-inspired performance with Culture Queen at Smithsonian (Sat, free, Anacostia).

