Trayon White Could Lose His Seat Today, Elon Musk’s War on Washington Continues, and a Special Frida Kahlo Exhibition Is On Its Way to Richmond

Crews lifted the jet’s fuselage and one engine from the Potomac yesterday as recovery efforts continue. Also, two Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employees were arrested and charged with leaking records after some video turned up on CNN. (Washington Post) Data show the jet changed its pitch a moment before impact with a helicopter. (AP) The lives lost. (NYT)

Miramar, “Un Astro.” This Richmond group is among the artists dedicated to re-engineering the bolero for the 21st century. The single for their new album, “Entre Tus Flores,” is lushly orchestrated and oh so slinky.

• The Musk administration: What the heck is the world’s richest man doing to the federal government? “Several former and current senior government officials — even those who like what he is doing — expressed a sense of helplessness about how to handle Mr. Musk’s level of unaccountability.” (NYT) Musk and President Trump moved to eliminate USAID, Democratic lawmakers were denied entry to the agency’s building yesterday, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he’s in charge of the agency now. (AP) Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he’s in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which halted most of its work. (Washington Post) Federal employee unions have sued to block Musk’s team’s access to Treasury’s payment system. (Politico) Privacy watchdogs say his access to federal data is an “absolute nightmare.” (Politico) Musk appears to have the IRS’s Direct File system in his sights now. (AP)

• Administration officials are working on plans to wind down the Department of Education. (WSJ)

• Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. face important confirmation votes today. Pam Bondi is likely to be confirmed.

• Chris Wright was confirmed as energy secretary. (Politico)

• Trump’s trade war against Canada and Mexico is on hold. (WSJ) But China and the US are now trading levies. (Washington Post)

Frida Kahlo fans, put a day trip to Richmond on your calendar. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will unveil “Frida: Beyond the Myth,” an expansive exhibit featuring the iconic Mexican artist’s works, on April 5. Though the opening is two months away, tickets are currently on sale. The exhibit will be on display in just two locations in the United States—the other is Dallas—so this is the closest these more than 60 pieces, which include rarely seen paintings and photographs of the artist, will get to Washington.

• Unionizing workers at Rasika and Pastis say managers are trying to intimidate them. The restaurants’ owners deny the allegations.

• Some restaurants will extend Winter Restaurant Week specials.

• Beyoncé’s tour has a DMV stop scheduled.

• DC-area restaurants took part in a lower-profile “Day Without Immigrants” yesterday.

• Want to get out of town? Here are some travel deals.

• The DC Council could vote to remove Trayon White from office today at a meeting scheduled to start at noon. But there’s nothing to stop White from running to replace himself if he gets the boot. (Washington Post) White’s plight stirs memories of his mentor, Marion Barry. (AP) White has attempted to cozy up to Trump officials, including Kash Patel. (WCP) jonetta rose barras writes: “Is there any unethical or corrupt DC official whom Frederick D. Cooke Jr. won’t defend?” (The DC Line)

• The council is also expected to take up legislation to officially transfer the RFK stadium site from the feds. (Fox 5 DC)

• More tax revenue, maybe even activity after dark? DC officials sense opportunity in Trump’s plans to shed federal real estate near the Mall. (Washington Post)

• A local developer will buy the Harrington Hotel. (Axios D.C.)

• Josh Harris says the Commanders’ name will not change. (AP)

• ENORMOUS DOWNTOWN LUNCH NEWS: Kostas Fostieris plans to retire from the Greek Deli. (PoPville)

• A neo-Nazi was convicted of plotting against Maryland’s power grid. (AP)

• Jayden Daniels will send a Marine veteran to the Super Bowl. (WUSA9)

• The Secret Service found 24 card skimmers during a recent crackdown. (News 4)

• The GSA’s Inspector General found flaws in the process that chose Greenbelt for the new location of FBI headquarters. But the process can still move forward. (WTOP)

• Maryland’s Supreme Court ruled that a law that ends the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse lawsuits is constitutional. (AP)

• Cox Farms lost a barn to fire. (Northern Virginia Magazine)

• Metro says crime and fare evasion are down by a lot. (WMATA)

• Studio Theatre is now accepting applications for its 2025-2026 Fellows-in-Residence Program. (Studio Theatre)

• Police in Alexandria interrupted a couple of horses’ night on the town. (ALXnow)

• It’s Alexandria Restaurant Week.

• The Bedwetter: The Musical, co-written by Sarah Silverman, opens at Arena Stage.

• Fiji Blue plays at DC9.

Correction: This post originally said the Capitals would play an away game tonight. The game is at home.

