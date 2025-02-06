An October Wedding at Glen Ellen Farm

Ami, a detective, and Kendall, a chef for the Washington Commanders, met online. They talked for hours on their first date, and their relationship grew for two years. On one of the couple’s monthly “fancy” date nights, he surprised her with a proposal that included a scrapbook of their love story and a private balcony draped in fairy lights at the Conrad hotel.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The pair say their neutral wedding palette in ivory, beige, mauve, and green was meant to complement Glen Ellen Farm’s natural beauty. After the ceremony in front of the pond, guests found their seats at the reception with a s’mores-inspired escort wall that nodded to Ami’s Girl Scout days. Round menus set off the eclectic dinner list: After passed as well as stationary appetizers, guests began the meal with cornbread and salad, followed by a choice of Sicilian pesto fish, chicken milanese, or fusilli butternut squash with russet-potato gratin. The bride’s longtime friend from high school in Uganda baked the sweet finish—a two-tier vanilla-passionfruit cake with buttercream frosting.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

