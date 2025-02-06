It’s Deadline Day for Feds Pondering Trump’s Resignation Offer, Wizards Trade Kyle Kuzma, and Deer Hunting Will Not Come to Falls Church Anytime Soon

Good morning. Freezing rain early, then rainy and windy with a high of 48 today, and a low of 39 overnight. The Capitals are at Philadelphia tonight. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

Deadline day: As icy weather slickens streets and roads this morning, many area school systems have delayed openings and the US Office of Personnel Management says it’s a day for unscheduled telework. Which, on the date by which federal workers have to decide whether to take the administration’s “fork in the road” deferred resignation offer—the deadline is 11:59 PM—is a reminder that many federal offices don’t have enough space for all workers to return to in-person work. (Washington Post)

Meanwhile, Elon Musk‘s “Department of Government Efficiency” project is looking to cancel leases. (Washington Business Journal) That’s just one reason many federal workers are unsure whether the buyout is really a buyout, and whether it’s an offer they can trust. (Washington Post) In fact, staffers at the Energy Department were told the offer might get canceled after they accept it. (NBC News) “If you have to send us 10 emails that say this is totally not a scam, then it’s probably a scam,” one fed says. (Politico)

So what happens next? The Trump administration is signaling that those who choose to stay could face deep cuts. (NYT) More than 100 EPA employees will be placed on leave. (WSJ) Musk’s DOGE is burrowing into more agencies. (Washington Post) It plans to get into the nation’s air traffic control system today. (Politico) And federal workers are deploying spoon emojis to protest the “fork” movement. (MSNBC)

• Demonstrators protested against Trump’s cuts across the country yesterday. (AP) And unions are beginning to push back harder. (NYT)

Hidden Eats, by Ike Allen

Hajara’s Kitchen

You may feel that you should have reached North Carolina by the time you get to exit 156 on I-95 south, but a quick drive down Town Center Road—past an Ethiopian Orthodox church, a Salvadoran consular office, and an organic supermarket—makes it clear that Woodbridge is still very much in the DMV. You’ve come all this way for the suya pizza at Hajara’s Kitchen. Chef Hajara Sesay, raised in northern Nigeria to parents from Sierra Leone, started off with a cottage food business out of her home, and has since won awards for her jollof rice. But her signature innovation came when she started using thin slices of Nigerian-style spiced grilled beef (suya) and nearly-burnt red onions to top pizza. It’s an addictively spicy homage to the less-destination-worthy previous occupant of the space: Brooklyn Pizza. (14506 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge, Virginia)

• There was a vigil in Alexandria yesterday to mark the one-week anniversary of the Potomac air disaster. (WTOP)

• Two Virginia members of Congress—a Democrat and a Republican—hope to exempt military spouses from the administration’s return-to-work order. (WUSA9)

• Facebook blocked posts from ARLnow and ALXnow for a spell yesterday, and the platform wouldn’t say why. (ARLnow)

• A swanky boutique hotel will open soon in Georgetown. (WTOP)

• The Wizards traded Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Kuzma. (AP)

• RIP Gunther, the zoo’s 33-year-old gray seal.

• How’s your Neal Augenstein impression? (WTOP)

• Dear hunting is unlikely to come to Falls Church anytime soon. (ARLnow)

Craft friendship bracelets, make puzzles, and sip Valentine's drinks at a love-themed Phillips after 5.

Scena Theatre recreates Ajax at Atlas Performing Arts Center through Sunday.

