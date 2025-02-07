12 Fun Galentine’s Day Events Around DC

You don’t need to be partnered up to enjoy Valentine’s Day festivities. Spend the holiday celebrating friendship at these Galentine’s events.

When: Saturday, February 8 from 7 PM to 10 PM

Where: 3409 Connecticut Ave., NW

Get creative during a craft night at the Cleveland Park shop. They’ll supply paints, markers, stickers, magazines for collaging, frames, and more, and attendees can bring their own snacks to fuel the artsy session. The $5 tickets are available here.

When: Saturday, February 8 from 2 PM to 4 PM

Where: 1550 Harry Thomas Wy., NE

Puppy lovers, head to the Eckington flower shop to play with adoptable dogs from Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and make a card for your Galentines. The event is free to attend, and a portion of proceeds from sales will go to the animal rescue.

When: Saturday, February 8 at 5 PM

Where: 2052 West Virginia Ave., NE

The Ivy City location is hosting a candle-making class for the holiday. The $65 ticket covers all materials and instructions to make two candles, an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice, and a fruit and vegetable snack tray.

When: Saturday, February 8 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Where: 921 N. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria

Gather your pals to make cool terrariums together at the Alexandria plant shop. The workshop is $26.50 per person, and drinks will be available at the bar for an additional cost.

When: Wednesday, February 12 from 8 PM to 11 PM

Where: 70 N St., SE

Get on stage with your friends to belt your favorite songs. The Navy Yard restaurant will be serve themed cocktails such as the “I Can Buy Myself Flowers” and “The Walking Red Flag.” (Yes, it even comes with little red flags.)

When: Thursday, February 13 from 5 PM to 11:59 PM

Where: 333 G St., NW

Art DC, the rooftop of the Arlo hotel, is having a Galentine’s Day party with great views and $2 oysters. The event will feature a DJ and food and drink deals. Reserve a spot here.

When: Thursday, February 13 at 5:30 PM

Where: 1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Head to this Dupont Circle restaurant in the Lyle hotel for drag numbers, a DJ, and a special menu with disco fries and cheesecake. The DJ will start spinning at 5:30 PM, and drag performers will hit the stage at 7:30 PM, 8:15 PM, and 9 PM.

When: Thursday, February 13 at 7 PM

Where: 1601 Crystal Dr., Arlington

Grab a seat at Water Bar in National Landing Water Park for a screening of How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days. The Crystal City bar is pairing the rom-com with charcuterie and oysters.

When: Thursday, February 13 at 7 PM

Where: 3109 M St., NW

Escape the chill of February and cozy up with kittens and cookies at the Georgetown cat cafe. Bring your cat crew to cuddle with rescue cats while enjoying treats from Levain Bakery. Tickets are $40.

When: Thursday, February 13 from 7 PM to 10 PM

Where: 710 King St., Alexandria

Stop by the beer garden in Old Town to make charm bracelets, sip themed cocktails, and play games with your friends. Tickets are $35.

When: Thursday, February 13 from 8 PM to 10 PM

Where: 2450 18th St., NW

In honor of Galentine’s Day, the bar is hosting a stand-up comedy show featuring a lineup of female comedians. Grab a $15 ticket for an evening of laughter in the Adams Morgan bar.

When: Saturday, February 15 from 11 AM to 1 PM

Where: 3206 Grace St., NW

If you’ve seen heart cakes all over TikTok, now is your chance to adorn one of your own at the Georgetown bakery. The $79 ticket includes an 8-inch cake and materials for decorating.