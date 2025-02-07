A Pan-African Coffee Shop Opens in Silver Spring

About Restaurant Openings Around DC A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. More from Restaurant Openings Around DC



In 2021, Ndidiamaka Agu founded Shuga x Ice, an ice cream parlor with African-inspired flavors like Tea & Bread and Goya Malta, in Silver Springs’s Solaire Social food hall. Now, she’s giving coffee the same treatment.

Cafe Shuga, a coffee shop featuring brews from across Africa, is Agu’s latest venture. Housed in the same food hall as Shuga x Ice, Cafe Shuga is intended encourage DC-area diners to look beyond the most ubiquitous sources of coffee and to support small roasters across the continent.

“Most people are just used to having Ethiopian or Kenyan coffee, and that’s about it,” Agu says. “But as I’ve gone through this journey, I’ve learned that even West Africa has coffee. That blew my mind.”

At Cafe Shuga, you’ll find cold brew from Cameroon and Liberia— cups that Agu says are stronger than those brewed with the typical Arabica beans. Agu features a rotating “Drip of the Week” hot coffee from countries like Tanzania, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The shop relies on international organizations like the West African Farmer’s Initiative and purveyors like the Shark-Tank-featured Kahawa Coffee for sourcing.

One of Agu’s biggest pride points is her latte menu, which features sweet and fruity flavors that nod to Africa— and, for an extra charge, the addition of nostalgic Peak Milk (a West African brand of dairy products). Some of her favorites include a vanilla latte made with moringa (or, as she calls it, “African matcha”), a hot cafe mocha made with chocolate malt energy drink Milo and espresso ganache, and a coffee-less, milk-based drink with honey-sesame candy and ginger.

“With the bite of the ginger and the sweetness and nuttiness of the honey-sesame with some steamed milk, it really feels like a hug when you drink it,” says Agu. “It’s so comforting that I have to have it iced in the morning— if not, I’m going to want to go to sleep.”

Other offerings on Cafe Shuga’s menu include a non-alcoholic mint-baobab paloma, Moroccan mint tea, and Milo hot chocolate. On the shop’s menu of small, sweet bites, look out for croissants, cinnamon buns with African flavor twists, and Nigerian puff puff donuts.

To stay up-to-date with Cafe Shuga’s rotating menu, follow the shop’s Instagram page.

200 Dixon Ave., Silver Spring.