Experience unparalleled luxury in this penthouse corner unit at CityCenterDC. Spanning 1,129 square feet, this exceptional home offers an open-concept layout with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with an abundance of natural light. Step onto the private balcony to take in breathtaking city and monument views, ideal for entertaining.

The gourmet kitchen features custom Molteni/Dada cabinetry in bleached walnut, pristine white Caesarstone countertops, and top-tier Thermador and Bosch appliances. European white oak hardwood floors, custom Mecho roller shades, and soaring 9-foot ceilings exude sophistication.

Nestled in the heart of the city, this penthouse is mere steps from high-end shopping, fine dining, and multiple Metro lines. Additional highlights include a garage parking space and an extra-large storage unit. A truly unique home, blending style, convenience, and luxury—don’t miss your chance to own this exceptional property!

Address: 920 I Street Northwest, Unit 1109, Washington, DC 20001

Contact:

Andrew Riguzzi

202.595.5757

andrew@propertydc.com