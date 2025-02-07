Where to Order Takeout Around DC on Super Bowl Sunday

Spending Super Bowl Sunday at home? These area restaurants have game-day specials for the occasion.

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave. SE; 4747 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda (AP Pizza Shop)

The Shaw and Navy Yard All-Purpose locations and their Bethesda spinoff will offer an Italian-style menu with options like jumbo salads, focaccia breadsticks, and Italian-spiced wings. Preorder your spread for delivery or pickup for Shaw here, Navy Yard here, or Bethesda here.

4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Astro’s Shirlington location is slinging vanilla-cream-filled, chocolate-glazed football donuts, as well as classic game-day munchies like chicken fingers, loaded nachos, and mac’and cheese bites. Preorder here.

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE; 1201 Half St., SE; 2429 Mandeville Ln., Alexandria

Looking for beer? Atlas will offer 15 percent off your to-go beer order. Use the code SUPERBOWLSTOCKUP2025 this weekend at checkout.

133 Maple Ave. E., Vienna

Feast on fried or grilled chicken wing buckets from this Vienna gastropub in orders of 20 ($35) or 40 ($60). All buckets come with celery, blue cheese or ranch, and a sauce on the side. Reserve your pickup time slot by calling 571-669-3663.

300 Tingey St., SE

This Navy Yard taproom will offer a variety of catering packages, starting at $150 for 10 people. Options include wings with your choice or rub or sauce, baked-feta and buffalo-chicken dips, sliders, and pretzel bites. Place your pickup order here.

520 Mill St., NE, Vienna; 2918 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax

Caboose’s Vienna and Fairfax locations are offering 10 percent off to-go beer cans and growler fills.

1382 East Capitol St., NE

Snack on Della Barba’s Kansas City BBQ wings, available for delivery and pickup here. The New York and Detroit pizzas are worthy, too.

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Dos Toros catering is serving up chip-and-dip platters and a taco bar for 20 people. Place your order here.

2153 P St., NW; 1901 C St., SE

Duffy’s is one of DC’s biggest wing destinations. Pre-order them to-go—a minimum of 50 wings is required—here.

2000 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Del Ray’s Evening Star is collaborating with sister concepts Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ and Shorty’s Deluxe on a pickup catering menu with items like slider kits and muffaletta sandwiches. Place your order here.

1201 Half St., SE

Serve your Super Bowl party of up to five people with Gatsby’s $60 catering package, which includes Old Bay wings, guacamole, and artichoke-spinach dip. The spread, as well as a la carte options, are available for preorder here.

1875 K St., NW

Sandwich/pizza destination Grazie Grazie is teaming up with fried-chicken-obsessed Little Chicken for pizza and wing combos. They start at $84 for a spread that serves four to eight people. Philly fans, there are cheesesteak boxes, too. Order for pick-up or delivery here.

2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Rose Previte’s Mosaic District eastern Mediterranean restaurant will offer catering packages that serve up to 10 people, with the option to make them gluten-free or vegan. The extensive menu includes minty labneh, chicken shish kebabs with pink tahina, spicy potatoes, and baklava with rose syrup. Place an order here.

1940 11th St., NW

This Shaw wine bar is packing up feta dip with hatch-green-chile harissa, crispy chicken sandwiches on challah buns, and fermented mango-chile wings. Their Super Bowl party packs can feed up to 20 people, and are available for preorder here.

387 Morse St., NE

Mecha’s “Soup-er Bowl” catering package comes with dumplings, wings, spare ribs, crab rangoon dip, and kimchi fried rice for up to 12 people. Email info@mechanoodlebar.com to place your order.

98 District Sq., SW; 1901 14 St., NW; 575 Seventh St., NW

At any location of this modern Mexican restaurant, order a party pack with guacamole, adobo chicken wings, and assorted tacos. All of these offerings, as well as a cocktail with mango-infused vodka batched for five people, are also available a la carte. Preorder from District Wharf, 14th Street, or Penn Quarter.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill cantina will offer taco boxes—at 10 for $55, 20 for $85 ($55 more for birria)—on Sunday. Order your spread here.

827 Slaters Ln., Alexandria

This pizza-and-beer spot’s Super Bowl package comes with four pizzas, 50 chicken wings, 25 sliders, two dips, and risotto tots for $225. Order it for pickup here.

6125 Backlick Rd., Springfield

This Springfield barbecue joint will offer by-the-pound catering and party packs, with options like pulled pork and chicken, chopped brisket, smoked turkey, and jalapeño-cheddar sausage. Check out the catering menu and place your order here.

915 F St., NW; 186 Waterfront St., National Harbor

Both Succotash and Succotash Prime will offer a package with smoked wings, chicken and waffles, and spicy pork ribs for $135, as well as a five-person serving of their Belle’s Punch cocktail. Order from Succotash here, and Succotash Prime here.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

At this Capitol Hill food hall, pick up party platters—like an appetizer bundle of beef-fat Brussels sprouts and pork-belly poutine, a pizza-and-breadstick combo, or an assortment of tacos—in time for the game. Find the full list of options, and details about ordering and pickup, here.

901 F St., NW

For $250, The Smith’s “MVP” catering package comes with enough blue cheese fondue, chicken tenders, mini burgers, spicy salmon tartare, and Caesar salad for up to eight people. Preorder them here.